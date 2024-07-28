Marvel’s Fantastic Four: MCU Fantasticar Revealed as It Flies Into Comic-Con’s Hall H

The Fantastic Four are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’re arriving in style. Marvel Studios took to the famous Hall H stage for San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Saturday evening to offer fans some information about what’s in store for the MCU in the near future. Nothing on the Marvel horizon is quite as big as the MCU debut of the First Family, so naturally they took part in the festivities.

Of course, the Fantastic Four couldn’t just show up to Hall H like regular folks, so they brought along their fan-favorite ride. The cast of The Fantastic Four took to SDCC with the one and only Fantasticar. After the some footage from the film aired on the big screen, the new Fantasticar flew across to “take the cast back to London” for the official start of production. Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/heyitsjennalynn/status/1817378591329698019

Fantastic Four Cast

The Fantastic Four is one of the very next movies set to be released in the MCU. The film, directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, is set to arrive in theaters in just over a year, hitting the big screen on July 25, 2025.

The film is focusing on an all-new version of Marvel’s First Family, with Pedro Pascal set to play Reed Richards. Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn are playing siblings Sue and Johnny Storm, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be playing Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The cast also includes Ralph Inseson as legendary Marvel villain Galactus, and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

The core cast of The Fantastic Four is rounded out with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich. None of their roles have been confirmed at this time.

The Fantasticar’s Moment

The Fantasticar showing up at Marvel’s Hall H SDCC panel was a great surprise for fans, but it was actually the second time the classic vehicle was spotted this weekend.

Without giving away any spoilers from the movie itself, Deadpool & Wolverine included a glimpse at the classic Fantasticar, along with several other Marvel Easter eggs.

As far as what the future holds for the Fantasticar in the MCU, fans will have to wait until the summer of 2025 to find out just how the vehicle is used in The Fantastic Four, and how big of a part it plays in the highly anticipated Marvel adventure.