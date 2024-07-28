SDCC 2024: Fantastic Four Reboot Unveils First Look at Comic-Accurate Galactus

The Devourer of Worlds cometh. During Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel Saturday night, Galactus made his appearance in footage shown of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, now in production in and around London. The legendary Marvel villain’s look will be incredibly comic-accurate, even more so when compared to the version “seen” in 20th Century’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007.

What’s Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot going to be about?

Though little is known for sure, it’s likely The Fantastic Four will be in an alternate reality-type setting given what we’ve seen in the mid-century-inspired promo art we’ve gotten so far.

“It’s different in so many ways,” Fantastic Four helmer Matt Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

“We have been nonstop,” Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. “Despite the strikes, yes, we’ve been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that’s been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you’re filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There’s some stuff I’m super excited about. I can’t say too much, you know?”

Who’s in The Fantastic Four?

Directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, the film stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles.

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.