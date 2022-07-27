Sebastian Stan Unrecognizable on A Different Man Set

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan looked unrecognizable in new set photos for is upcoming film, A Different Man. Shared by Express on Wednesday, the photos showed Stan dressed for his character in the film, including extensive facial prosthetics that completely alter his appearance. The film is currently in production in New York City.

Sebastian Stan is unrecognisable with extreme prosthetics on the set of A Different Man https://t.co/8Bx5g4Ir5j — Express Celebrity 💫 (@expressceleb) July 27, 2022

In A Different Man, the Marvel star plays the lead character, Edward, an outcast seeking a new life and a fresh start. After he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on a man starring as him in a stage production based on his former life. In addition to Stan, the A24 film is also set to star Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson, Neal Davidson and Juney Smith. The film is directed by Aaron Schimberg, who also wrote the script. It was previously announced that alongside A24, Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films, Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films and Jason Reif will produce with Stan also executive producing. it's currently unclear when the film will be released.

Stan also took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a look at his character, calling the work to transform him "incredible" and tagging artist Mike Marino in the image as well (you can check it out for yourself below). Stan has previously shared a photo of himself — without the prosthetics — alongside Pearson and Reinsve in New York City.

His role in A Different Man isn't the first time Stan has had to undergo a transformation for a project. For Hulu's Pam & Tommy, Stan pulled off a different sort of transformation to play rock legend Tommy Lee, though the actor told ET at the time that the real challenge was playing the drums, especially since he himself has no real experience with musical instruments.

"Because I don't play the drums. I don't play any musical instruments," Stan said was the hardest part of portraying Lee. "So, just kind of going at it and learning from scratch was pretty terrifying."

He added, "I guess he was labelled as the greatest drummer in the world, so it just felt like they were big shoes to fill. But I did my best."

A Different Man does not yet have a release date.

What do you think about Stan's impressive transformation? Are you looking forward to this new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage