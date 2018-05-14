Exclusive Sega Genesis Alien 3 Xenomorph Funko Pop Now Shipping

Last month, Funko and Entertainment Earth launched an exclusive Xenomorph Pop figure in the 8-bit lineup in celebration of Alien Day. It has been selling like crazy in pre-order, but now it’s in stock and ready to ship. How long that will last is anyone’s guess, so secure one for your collection right here while you can.

The interesting thing about this particular figure is that it’s based on the color scheme of the Alien 3 video game that was released for the Sega Genesis in 1992 in support of the film of the same name. The loading screen pictured above illustrates that, and will likely stir up some memories for anyone who played this game back in the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This figure is variant of the standard 8-bit Alien Funko Pop and the blood splattered Previews Exclusive versions. It’s kind of an odd variant at that, since Alien 3 strikes me as kind of obscure as far as nostalgic games for the Sega Genesis go. Still, the quirkiness of the figure makes for an interesting collectible.

Speaking of interesting Funko Pop figures, Funko is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a brand new Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy – the subject of the very first bobblehead that the company ever produced.

You can grab the new Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop figure complete with 20th anniversary packaging right here while supplies last. It’s set to ship out in September 2018, and collectors have been scooping it up big time. The only other Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy that Funko has released was a 2016 SDCC exclusive. These days, that figure can fetch well over $1000.

While you’re picking up the Xenomorph and Bob’s Big Boy Funko Pops, you might want to add a few other things to your cart because Entertainment Earth has brought back their massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko sale for a very limited time. This is the best deal you’ll find on Funko for the entire year, because it isn’t limited to clearance-level Pop figures. They’ve opened up the sale to include the vast majority of their entire Funko lineup, which includes over 3000 figures. Even Entertainment Earth Funko exclusives, Previews Exclusives, and pre-order figures are fair game.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.