‘Hellboy’ Star Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Selma Blair took to social media to announce that she was recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, though she continues to work on her current Netflix series Another Life.

Blair posted a touching message on Instagram where she revealed she was diagnosed with the disease on August 16th, thanking the crew on the Netflix series as well as her friends and other people who have supported her.

The post came because Blair said she received a lot of care and help from Another Life costume designer Allisa Swanson, and after a profound experience she decided to share her gratitude with the world.

“I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job,” Blair wrote. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis are wide and varied, afflicting the central nervous system and disrupting how information travels from the brain throughout nerve systems in the body.

The actress also thanked her doctor for helping her understand that she’s dealt with the symptoms for years, and is now dealing with the facts of her diagnosis.

Blair ended her post by stating she’s relieved to know about the diagnosis, and that she wants to be a source of hope for those who also suffer from MS.

“So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow,” Blair wrote. “I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

Blair has starred in popular films such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy movies. She recently received critical acclaimed for her performance in the horror thriller Mom and Dad alongside Nicolas Cage.

She can next be seen in the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life, co-starring with Katie Sackhoff.