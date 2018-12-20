Samuel L. Jackson Returns In ‘Shaft’ First Look

It has been some years since fans saw Shaft make a comeback, but the classic series couldn’t stay down for long. Next year, fans will get to see the action thriller franchise return to the big screen, and a first-look peek at the next Shaft sequel has revealed Samuel L. Jackson‘s returning role.

And, no – that is not Nick Fury. Marvel fans might think the actor is always a SHIELD operative when he’s donning a leather trench coat, but Shaft is ready to re-educate fans on that ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, the exclusive look at Shaft shows off Jackson alongside Richard Roundtree, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessie T. Usher. It turns out the sequel will follow Usher’s character as the actor plays the estranged son of John II (Jackson).

“He joins the FBI, which is sort of anti-Shaft family values,” Jackson explained in a recent interview. “So when he comes to me for help, it’s a matter of reshaping him.”

Continuing, Jackson went on to explain how is character has changed since Shaft II stepped out, and the actor admits John II has chilled out in his older age.

“He’s mellowed a bit,” Jackson admitted. “He’s not quite as crazy and cynical. Maybe a bit more devil-may-care the last time we saw him. But still an extremely dangerous and funny character.”

So far, Shaft has kept its footage under wraps, but fans are hoping to see Jackson back in action before long. The reboot is slated to hit theaters in June 2019, leaving the new year open to ring in a first poster or even teaser trailer.

Want to learn more about this new take on Shaft? Earlier this year, Warner Bros. released an official synopsis for the reboot which you can read up on below:

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

So, what do you think about this first-look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!