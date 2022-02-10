Sony Pictures International To Produce Shaktimaan Movie





Shaktimaan is getting a brand new movie from Sony and they dropped an awesome new teaser. Sony Pictures Films India posted the clip on social media and fans are freaking out about the glimpse of the hero. Clearly, establishing heroes all over the globe is something Sony thinks is important. (See Spider-Man: No Way Home for further details.) But, 90s kids will remember Shaktimaan and that will do some numbers with a revised suit and story. Sony says that this project will be the beginning of a trilogy sure to delight fans the world over. They’re partnering with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited. Also attached tot he project is actor/producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International. You can check out the clip for yourself down below!

Sony also included this description during the trailer. “As darkness and evil prevail over humanity, it’s time for him to return’. And soon, the Shaktimaan symbol comes up and we get a glimpse of our superhero. While the face of Shaktimaan is not revealed, makers do give a sneak peek of the ‘most popular and loved superhero’. The costume and physique of the ‘people’s hero’ seem to have evolved and matches up to the many action stars on screen.”

In a complimentary statement, the company explained, “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars.”

“Our ambition is to work as advisors to talent to build their wealth and legacy and unlock the best monetization opportunities for them in India and the world.” said Vijay Singh. “It’s exciting to be spearheading this new venture and I look forward to working with talent to fulfil their ambitions in the coming years.”

In the release, Sony Group also touted some collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realize their creative and commercial potential,” added Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways.”

Are you excited to see what Sony can do with Shaktimaan? Let us know down in the comments below!