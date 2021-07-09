New Shang-Chi Synopsis Teases Character's Involvements with Ten Rings

✖

Last Thursday provided fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty of content to chew on for the immediate future. The House of Ideas released a new trailer for both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the studio even provided us all an extended first look at Loki. Though the event itself focused nearly entirely on Disney+, it also did manage to confirm the cast involved with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shortly after Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed the additions to the film's cast, a release distributed by Marvel Entertainment even included a new synopsis for the film.

As the name of the movie implies, the synopsis suggests Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was once a member of the Ten Rings, the terrorist organization first introduced all the way back in Iron Man in 2008. "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization," the synopsis reads. To date, it's the most information we've gotten surrounding the film's plot.

Joining Liu include Tony Leung (Wenwu), Awkwafina (Katy), Meng'er Zhang (Xialing), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist).

After the success of Black Panther and Captain Marvel, Feige revealed it's always been the plan for Marvel Studios to grow more diverse. With that plan comes the introduction of Marvel's first franchise featuring an Asian lead character.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," he said last year. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Feige added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9, 2021.

