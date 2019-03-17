Shannon Elizabeth Shares Behind the Scenes Look at ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith is currently in production for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long-awaited follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie’s newest cast members. Recently, he revealed that Shannon Elizabeth would be reprising her role from Jay and Silent Bob Strike back, and the actress is now sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the production.

“My sweet Jay… @jaymewes loved playing around on set with these two. Best photobomb EVER by @briancohalloran,” she wrote.

In the first film, Elizabeth’s character was romantically involved with Jay (Jason Mewes), and this photo makes us wonder if their romance is being rekindled in the new movie.

Another noteworthy thing about the photo is the costume worn by Brian O’Halloran. The actor is best known for playing Dante Hicks in Clerks and Clerks 2, and based on the fact that the Quick Stop is coming back in the film, fans have assumed he’d be taking on the role of Dante again. However, it looks like he’s also (or only) going to be playing the role of Grant Hicks, the reporter seen briefly in Smith’s Dogma.

There’s a good chance that O’Halloran could be playing multiple roles in the film, which is not uncommon for Smith actors. Jason Lee, for example, reprised both his Mallrats and Chasing Amy roles in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Smith recently revealed more additions to the cast including Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects). Robinson and Long were both featured in Smith’s movie, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, in 2008. Smith also teased a cameo from hip hop duo, Method Man and Redman and the WWE’s Chris Jericho.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.