Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie Finds a Writer

A few weeks before his work on Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, one of director Shawn Levy’s next blockbusters has gotten a massive update. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that screenwriter Jonathan Tropper will pen the script for Levy’s currently untitled Star Wars movie. Tropper has worked with Levy multiple times over the years, including on 2014’s This Is Where I Leave You and 2022’s The Adam Project. The news of Tropper’s involvement in the film was first reported by The Insneider.

Outside of his work with Levy, Tropper has showrun Apple TV+’s See, and created the television shows Banshee and Warrior. Levy’s Star Wars film does not currently have a release date, as the director has prioritized his work on Deadpool & Wolverine and the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

What Is Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie?

Plot details about Levy’s Star Wars movie currently remain under wraps. As the director previously revealed, the finished product of his movie will uniquely reflect his storytelling style and connection to the franchise.

“When [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was, ‘I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a Star Wars story,’” Levy shared with Variety in the fall of 2023. “So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie.”

What Is the Next Star Wars Movie?

Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his pint-sized ward, Grogu. The film is confirmed to have a release date of May 22, 2026.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau shared in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.