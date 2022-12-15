Star Wars: Shawn Levy Wants to Deliver a "Visual Spectacle" With His Film

Shawn Levy has been pretty busy the last few years with films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Stranger Things. Levy doesn't seem to be stopping there as he will be helming the third Deadpool film that will star Ryan Reynolds and bring Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. He's also directing his own Star Wars film, so it seems that we'll be seeing a lot more projects from the director. The Free Guy director has been pretty quiet about working with Lucasfilm on his own Star Wars project, but it seems that he's ready to tease it. During a recent interview with Syfy, Levy reveals that he wants to deliver a "visual spectacle" with his entry into a Galaxy far, far away.

"We're in pretty early development still," Levy told the site. "But my goal is to make a Star Wars movie that is like a lot of my movies, which is visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart."

"If you had told me when I was making Big Fat Liar that I would eventually be making Deadpool and Star Wars, I would've said, 'Are you kidding me?! That's a fantasy, not a goal.' So the fact that I'm getting to paint on these big, rich canvasses, it's thrilling to me. I don't ever for a day take it for granted or feel complacent about it." The director added.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars project to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

