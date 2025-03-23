Why Marvel Fans Think She-Hulk Returns in Avengers: Doomsday (Could They Be Right?)

Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law aired its finale in October 2022, but fans think they know when the character will make her return. Actress Tatiana Maslany was one of the scheduled guests to attend Comic Con Liverpool 2025, which runs from May 3rd-4th. Sadly for people hoping to see the She-Hulk star at the convention, she had to cancel that appearance due to what Comic Con Liverpool’s official social media refers to as “filming commitments.” In the post, it was confirmed that fans who already paid for photo ops and/or autographs will be refunded.

Because of this, Marvel fans are starting to think She-Hulk will be part of Avengers: Doomsday. Comic Con Liverpool coincides with principal photography on the massive MCU blockbuster, so many are theorizing that if Maslany has to skip the event due to “filming commitments,” odds are it’s to shoot her role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo plan to begin production in the near future, and filming will run through the summer before the cast and crew take a break prior to reconvening for Secret Wars. Even though shooting starts soon, a full official Doomsday cast has not been announced at this time. Fans have pieced the ensemble together through various confirmations from stars like Anthony Mackie and Benedict Cumberbatch. The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also be reprising their roles.

Earlier this month, Avengers concept art leaked online, and one of the images clearly depicts Bruce Banner and Jen Walters in what appears to be a period setting. This led fans to believe that She-Hulk would factor into the Doomsday narrative somehow. However, the Russo brothers later clarified the artwork is not from their pair of upcoming Avengers films and nothing has been spoiled.

Maslany does have a few non-Marvel projects in pre-production listed on her IMDb page, so it’s possible one of those has taken a step forward and will begin shooting soon. That said, her cancelation happening so closely to the start of Avengers: Doomsday production feels too big to be just a coincidence. The Russos have said that “anybody” who’s a part of the MCU is fair game to return for these Avengers movies, so it wouldn’t be surprising if She-Hulk had a part to play. Bruce is one of the few Original Six Avengers left still active in the MCU, and it would be strange if he was on the sidelines during a significant event like Doctor Doom’s arrival. And if Bruce comes back, it’d only be logical for his super-powered cousin to join the fray as well. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, so Marvel could opt to use Doomsday as a means of continuing Jen’s story.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see how She-Hulk fits into the overall narrative of an Avengers movie. Fourth-wall breaking was an integral part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and that aspect would likely have to be tuned down for something like Doomsday. Jen talking to the camera fits within the framework of a comedy, but might be jarring in a story with dire stakes — even considering Marvel’s penchant for injecting levity into films and TV shows. Unfortunately, fans might have to wait a bit before finding out if their theories about Maslany’s return are true. The Russos are going the extra mile to ensure there are no set leaks during Doomsday production, so it sounds like casting information won’t be revealed until the studio is ready to share it.