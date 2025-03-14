Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Directors Break Silence on Concept Art Leaks (and It Changes Everything)

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars Joe and Anthony Russo break their silence on the recently leaked Marvel concept art, ensuring fans that nothing from the upcoming movies has been spoiled. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaking siblings were asked about the concept art, which seemingly revealed numerous details about the Multiverse Saga’s epic conclusion. The Russos explained that they are not concerned about the artwork circulating online, saying it’s not from their upcoming films. While their responses were brief, they made it clear fans have not been spoiled.

“No, because that artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars,” Joe said. Anthony added, “Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art.”

Earlier this month, the leaked concept art made headlines, showing everything from Star-Lord and Vision hanging around the house to a possible Young Avengers team-up and a new Black Panther variant in Wakanda. The images were originally posted on Marvel artist Mushk Rizvi’s Artstation page and were quickly deleted, which is what convinced fans that these were pieces of Doomsday and/or Secret Wars concept art.

Production on Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin later this year, ahead of its 2026 release date. Marvel star Anthony Mackie, who is reprising Captain America in both Avengers films, has said the plan is for Secret Wars to film this summer. The Russos have said their goal is to “challenge” audiences with the story, which promises to bring various corners of the MCU Multiverse together.

It is plausible that the Russos are attempting to downplay the severity of the leaks in an attempt to throw fans off the scent. After all, some of the concept art seems like it would definitely be for Doomsday (see: the image of Doctor Doom sitting on a throne), and the directors could be trying to do everything they can to preserve the film’s surprises. Still, the Russos’ comments do raise questions about the artwork’s origins. It is possible the images are from other projects; the Black Panther artwork could easily be a concept for Black Panther 3, and the Star-Lord and Vision image might be for the upcoming Vision TV series. Something else to keep in mind is that Doomsday is not the only version of Avengers 5 that exists. For a period of time, the film was going to be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and perhaps some of those images are from then, before Marvel shifted its focus to Doomsday.

Fans likely won’t know for sure how accurate the Doomsday concept art is until the film’s marketing campaign starts to rev up and we see official footage and images. The Russos are going to do everything in their power to minimize the risk of leaks during production, meaning unsanctioned set photos and videos could be limited. It’ll be interesting to see how Doomsday pans out. Those closely following the film’s development will be on the lookout for any differences between the finished film and this leaked concept art.