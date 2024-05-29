Sherlock Holmes: Guy Ritchie Reviving Franchise but Without Robert Downey Jr.

Young Sherlock is getting a series from Prime Video and Guy Ritchie will be directing and executive producing. Fans can look forward to 8 episodes of Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the iconic detective instead of Robert Downey Jr. as he pieces together a global conspiracy. For Young Sherlock, Matthew Parkhill is aboard as writer and showrunner. Clearly, Prime Video liked what they saw from Ritchie's original plotting and decided to bring the full vision to their platform. The series will be adapted from Andy Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes. So, fans of the famous investigator can mark their calendars for a few months when more details about the show emerge from Prime Video. Check out what the creatives have to say down below.

"In Young Sherlock we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Guy Ritchie said during the announcement. "We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

"This exciting, new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling" added Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking."

What Is Young Sherlock About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

This show follows the trend of having a project focus on an already famous subject in an earlier portion of their careers. Young Sherlock will assuredly benefit from the name association with some popular adaptions over the years. (See the popularity of biopics and prequels recently.) Here's what Prime Video has to say about the series so far: "With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character."

"At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever."

