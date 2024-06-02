Sherlock Holmes 3 "Very Much Alive" According to Producer

Robert Downey Jr. last played Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011, and fans have been eager to see the actor return to the role alongside Jude Law's John Watson. This week, it was announced that Young Sherlock would be getting a series from Prime Video with Guy Ritchie directing and executive producing. Ritchie helmed both of Downey Jr.'s Sherlock films, and the director previously said a third movie would completely depend on Downey Jr., who won his first Oscar earlier this year. Downey Jr. may not be in Young Sherlock, but that doesn't mean the long-awaited third movie is dead. In fact, producer Susan Downey recently spoke with ScreenRant and addressed the project.

"I mean, look, no, there's no update, other than it's still very much alive in our hearts," Downey explained. "Every day we talk about, 'What is the best next version of that?' Because anytime I see Robert and Jude together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I'm just like, 'Can I get these guys back on screen together?', it's magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works."

Who Is Playing Young Sherlock?

The new Prime Video series is based on Andy Lane's "Young Sherlock Holmes" novels, and it will star Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the iconic detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Matthew Parkhill will serve as the show's writer and showrunner.

"In Young Sherlock, we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said during the announcement. "We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

"This exciting, new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling" added Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking."

Here's what Prime Video has to say about the series so far: "With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character."

"At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever."

Stay tuned for more updates about Sherlock Holmes.