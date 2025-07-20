This Shocking Avengers Movie Stat Sounds Made Up (& Proves A Big MCU Mistake)

You’ll be shocked to hear the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that have been released in the seven years between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since each movie in Phase 1 explored the origin of the original team, the Avengers have been at the center of the MCU. Originally comprising Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor, the Avengers went through many changes in the years after their 2012 debut, culminating in their biggest battle yet against the Mad Titan, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Curiously, they haven’t been seen since.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in April 2019, but, since then, the Avengers have been absent for the entirety of the MCU’s Phase 4 and 5. In fact, by the time Avengers: Doomsday rolls around in December 2026 – with the Russo brothers returning to Marvel to direct – Marvel Studios will have released at least 37 projects, and we will have gone a whole seven-and-a-half years without an Avengers movie. Phase 2 featured four movies between The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, while it was seven more movies before Infinity War, but 37 projects released between Avengers movies is extreme.

It’s unclear exactly why Marvel Studios made the decision to stop capping off MCU Phases with Avengers crossover events after Endgame. Phase 1 ended with The Avengers, Phase 2’s penultimate project was Age of Ultron, and Phase 3 drew to a close with Infinity War and Endgame. Phase 4 ended, strangely, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, while Ironheart recently concluded Phase 5 on Disney+. These heavily-criticized Phases of the MCU would have surely benefitted from an Avengers-level crossover event, and this statistic stresses that fact.

MCU Movie & TV Show Release Date Spider-Man: Far From Home July 2, 2019 WandaVision January 15, 2021 – March 5, 2021 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 Loki June 9, 2021 – November 9, 2023 Black Widow July 9, 2021 What If…? August 11, 2021 – December 29, 2024 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 3, 2021 Eternals November 5, 2021 Hawkeye November 24, 2021 – December 22, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home December 17, 2021 Moon Knight March 30, 2022 – May 4, 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 Ms. Marvel June 8, 2022 – July 13, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law August 18, 2022 – October 13, 2022 Werewolf by Night October 7, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 11, 2022 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special November 25, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania February 23, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 Secret Invasion June 21, 2023 – July 26, 2023 The Marvels November 10, 2023 Echo January 9, 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine July 26, 2024 Agatha All Along September 18, 2024 – October 30, 2024 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man January 29, 2025 – February 19, 2025 Captain America: Brave New World February 14, 2025 Daredevil: Born Again March 4, 2025 – April 15, 2025 Thunderbolts* May 2, 2025 Ironheart June 24, 2025 – July 1, 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps July 25, 2025 Eyes of Wakanda August 27, 2025 Marvel Zombies October 3, 2025 Wonder Man December 2025 Vision Quest 2026 The Punisher Special Presentation 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day July 31, 2026

One benefit from not tying the MCU directly to the development of Avengers movies is that there has been more diversity in Phases 4 and 5. New heroes such as Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, the Eternals, Werewolf by Night, Ironheart, and Wonder Man might not have been introduced if the focus had been on the Avengers. However, this contributed to criticisms concerning a lack of interconnectivity, and, frankly, we miss the Avengers. Thunderbolts* introduced us to the New Avengers, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America is also building his new team ahead of Avengers Doomsday – which is a long time coming.

