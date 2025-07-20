Movies

This Shocking Avengers Movie Stat Sounds Made Up (& Proves A Big MCU Mistake)

The number of MCU projects released between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday will surprise you, and proves a huge Marvel mistake.

Steve Rogers' Captain America fighting in Avengers Endgame

You’ll be shocked to hear the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that have been released in the seven years between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since each movie in Phase 1 explored the origin of the original team, the Avengers have been at the center of the MCU. Originally comprising Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor, the Avengers went through many changes in the years after their 2012 debut, culminating in their biggest battle yet against the Mad Titan, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Curiously, they haven’t been seen since.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in April 2019, but, since then, the Avengers have been absent for the entirety of the MCU’s Phase 4 and 5. In fact, by the time Avengers: Doomsday rolls around in December 2026 – with the Russo brothers returning to Marvel to direct – Marvel Studios will have released at least 37 projects, and we will have gone a whole seven-and-a-half years without an Avengers movie. Phase 2 featured four movies between The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, while it was seven more movies before Infinity War, but 37 projects released between Avengers movies is extreme.

It’s unclear exactly why Marvel Studios made the decision to stop capping off MCU Phases with Avengers crossover events after Endgame. Phase 1 ended with The Avengers, Phase 2’s penultimate project was Age of Ultron, and Phase 3 drew to a close with Infinity War and Endgame. Phase 4 ended, strangely, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, while Ironheart recently concluded Phase 5 on Disney+. These heavily-criticized Phases of the MCU would have surely benefitted from an Avengers-level crossover event, and this statistic stresses that fact.

MCU Movie & TV ShowRelease Date
Spider-Man: Far From HomeJuly 2, 2019
WandaVisionJanuary 15, 2021 – March 5, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarch 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021
LokiJune 9, 2021 – November 9, 2023
Black WidowJuly 9, 2021
What If…?August 11, 2021 – December 29, 2024
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 3, 2021
EternalsNovember 5, 2021
HawkeyeNovember 24, 2021 – December 22, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 17, 2021
Moon KnightMarch 30, 2022 – May 4, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMay 6, 2022
Ms. MarvelJune 8, 2022 – July 13, 2022
Thor: Love and ThunderJuly 8, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at LawAugust 18, 2022 – October 13, 2022
Werewolf by NightOctober 7, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNovember 11, 2022
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialNovember 25, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaFebruary 23, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3May 5, 2023
Secret InvasionJune 21, 2023 – July 26, 2023
The MarvelsNovember 10, 2023
EchoJanuary 9, 2024
Deadpool & WolverineJuly 26, 2024
Agatha All AlongSeptember 18, 2024 – October 30, 2024
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManJanuary 29, 2025 – February 19, 2025
Captain America: Brave New WorldFebruary 14, 2025
Daredevil: Born AgainMarch 4, 2025 – April 15, 2025
Thunderbolts*May 2, 2025
IronheartJune 24, 2025 – July 1, 2025
The Fantastic Four: First StepsJuly 25, 2025
Eyes of WakandaAugust 27, 2025
Marvel ZombiesOctober 3, 2025
Wonder ManDecember 2025
Vision Quest2026
The Punisher Special Presentation2026
Spider-Man: Brand New DayJuly 31, 2026

One benefit from not tying the MCU directly to the development of Avengers movies is that there has been more diversity in Phases 4 and 5. New heroes such as Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, the Eternals, Werewolf by Night, Ironheart, and Wonder Man might not have been introduced if the focus had been on the Avengers. However, this contributed to criticisms concerning a lack of interconnectivity, and, frankly, we miss the Avengers. Thunderbolts* introduced us to the New Avengers, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America is also building his new team ahead of Avengers Doomsday – which is a long time coming.

Are you excited to finally see the Avengers back in action in 2026? Let us know in the comments!

