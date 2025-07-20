This Shocking Avengers Movie Stat Sounds Made Up (& Proves A Big MCU Mistake)

You’ll be shocked to hear the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that have been released in the seven years between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since each movie in Phase 1 explored the origin of the original team, the Avengers have been at the center of the MCU. Originally comprising Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor, the Avengers went through many changes in the years after their 2012 debut, culminating in their biggest battle yet against the Mad Titan, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Curiously, they haven’t been seen since.
Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in April 2019, but, since then, the Avengers have been absent for the entirety of the MCU’s Phase 4 and 5. In fact, by the time Avengers: Doomsday rolls around in December 2026 – with the Russo brothers returning to Marvel to direct – Marvel Studios will have released at least 37 projects, and we will have gone a whole seven-and-a-half years without an Avengers movie. Phase 2 featured four movies between The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, while it was seven more movies before Infinity War, but 37 projects released between Avengers movies is extreme.
It’s unclear exactly why Marvel Studios made the decision to stop capping off MCU Phases with Avengers crossover events after Endgame. Phase 1 ended with The Avengers, Phase 2’s penultimate project was Age of Ultron, and Phase 3 drew to a close with Infinity War and Endgame. Phase 4 ended, strangely, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, while Ironheart recently concluded Phase 5 on Disney+. These heavily-criticized Phases of the MCU would have surely benefitted from an Avengers-level crossover event, and this statistic stresses that fact.
|MCU Movie & TV Show
|Release Date
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|July 2, 2019
|WandaVision
|January 15, 2021 – March 5, 2021
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|March 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021
|Loki
|June 9, 2021 – November 9, 2023
|Black Widow
|July 9, 2021
|What If…?
|August 11, 2021 – December 29, 2024
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|September 3, 2021
|Eternals
|November 5, 2021
|Hawkeye
|November 24, 2021 – December 22, 2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|December 17, 2021
|Moon Knight
|March 30, 2022 – May 4, 2022
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|May 6, 2022
|Ms. Marvel
|June 8, 2022 – July 13, 2022
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|July 8, 2022
|She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
|August 18, 2022 – October 13, 2022
|Werewolf by Night
|October 7, 2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|November 11, 2022
|The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
|November 25, 2022
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|February 23, 2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|May 5, 2023
|Secret Invasion
|June 21, 2023 – July 26, 2023
|The Marvels
|November 10, 2023
|Echo
|January 9, 2024
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|July 26, 2024
|Agatha All Along
|September 18, 2024 – October 30, 2024
|Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
|January 29, 2025 – February 19, 2025
|Captain America: Brave New World
|February 14, 2025
|Daredevil: Born Again
|March 4, 2025 – April 15, 2025
|Thunderbolts*
|May 2, 2025
|Ironheart
|June 24, 2025 – July 1, 2025
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps
|July 25, 2025
|Eyes of Wakanda
|August 27, 2025
|Marvel Zombies
|October 3, 2025
|Wonder Man
|December 2025
|Vision Quest
|2026
|The Punisher Special Presentation
|2026
|Spider-Man: Brand New Day
|July 31, 2026
One benefit from not tying the MCU directly to the development of Avengers movies is that there has been more diversity in Phases 4 and 5. New heroes such as Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, the Eternals, Werewolf by Night, Ironheart, and Wonder Man might not have been introduced if the focus had been on the Avengers. However, this contributed to criticisms concerning a lack of interconnectivity, and, frankly, we miss the Avengers. Thunderbolts* introduced us to the New Avengers, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America is also building his new team ahead of Avengers Doomsday – which is a long time coming.
Are you excited to finally see the Avengers back in action in 2026? Let us know in the comments!