Only One Original Avenger Doesn’t Have A Replacement In The MCU (Yet)

There’s only one member of the original Avengers team who is still waiting for a replacement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the Infinity Saga’s conclusion and the departure of several notable heroes, Marvel Studios introduced a number of new characters who are continuing the legacies of the MCU’s most iconic heroes. There’s speculation that some original superheroes will be returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but some also suspect Phase 6 could be the last ride for a hero who doesn’t yet have a replacement.

While the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk all have legacy heroes in the MCU, Thor is still waiting for someone to take over from him once he’s gone. The absence of a replacement for Thor could become a problem for Marvel soon, as Chris Hemsworth is speculated to be leaving the MCU after Doomsday and Secret Wars. There have been several possible candidates introduced to the MCU, but none of them have been developed well enough to take over from the God of Thunder.

Thor Doesn’t Have a Real Legacy Hero in the MCU Yet

Chris Hemsworth has starred as Thor Odinson in the MCU since his debut in 2011’s eponymous Thor. He’s since become one of the most important characters in the MCU – the only superhero to receive four solo movies, and having appeared in all four Avengers movies. Hemsworth was also the first actor Marvel confirmed to be cast in 2026’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will mark his first appearance since his polarizing adventure in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Doomsday could set up a replacement for Thor in the MCU, as he’s the only original Avenger without a legacy hero.

Marvel Studios’ new Ironheart series has cemented Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) replacement, continuing his legacy as Iron Man. For Steve Rogers’ Captain America (Chris Evans), the likes of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), specifically, are replicating his impact on the MCU. Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is replaced by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Clint Barton’s Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is replaced by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) legacy falls to his cousin, Jennifer Walter’s She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

While there have been a number of characters introduced to the MCU who could replace Thor, should Hemsworth actually leave the franchise after Doomsday and Secret Wars, none have been confirmed to be his legacy hero. Thor is one of the most powerful and most consistent characters in the MCU, so it will be shocking to see him replaced by someone new. Hemsworth himself has reinforced speculation of his departure; however, this means Marvel has a task at hand in finding a replacement.

Who Could Replace Thor in the MCU?

The most obvious choice for who might be able to replace Thor in the MCU is, of course, another version of Thor. Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) would have been the perfect option following her debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the Phase 4 movie saw her lose her battle with cancer after helping Thor take down Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Love & Thunder’s post-credits scene saw Foster enter Valhalla, which might have left the door open for her to return and act as Thor’s official replacement in the MCU’s future.

Aside from Jane Foster, Thor also gained a brand-new ally in Love & Thunder in the form of his adoptive daughter, Gorr’s biological daughter, Love (India Hemsworth). Resurrected and enhanced with the powers of the cosmic entity Eternity, Love is one of the MCU’s most powerful new characters, but she hasn’t been seen since Love & Thunder. Thor’s return in Doomsday and Secret Wars could feature Love alongside him, which might develop her into a more well-rounded character ready to take over his duties should he depart.

While it’s possible a pre-established MCU character could become Thor’s legacy hero, Marvel Studios might also choose to replace the God of Thunder with someone who hasn’t yet been seen in live-action. This could include Beta Ray Bill, who wielded Stormbreaker as a formidable hero in Marvel Comics. It’s also possible that Brett Goldstein could return as Hercules from Love & Thunder’s mid-credits scene, developing another godly hero in the MCU, while Marvel could also finally debut Balder the Brave – who was last teased in Loki. Only time will tell, but Thor will likely get his replacement hero very soon.

