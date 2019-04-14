‘Sing 2’ Gets Release Date

When a popular movie gets a sequel, there is nothing more challenging for fans than the wait for that sequel’s release. While this is especially true for big franchise movies — such as Avengers: Endgame as the follow-up to last year’s Infinity War — it’s also true for other films as well, including Illumination Entertainment’s Sing and, unfortunately for fans of the animated hit, it looks like the wait for Sing 2 is going to be a little bit longer than originally thought. Universal Pictures has pushed the film’s debut back to July 2, 2021.

Sing 2, the follow-up to the 2016 hit Sing, had previously been given a release date of December 23, 2020, but according to Deadline, that date has been given to another animated sequel, DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Sing saw stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, John C. Reilly, and more lend their voices to various performing animals competing in a singing competition designed to promote the Moon Theater, a struggling venue its owner Buster Moon is desperately trying to keep alive. However, the flyer for the competition mistakenly inflates the prize, leading to a huge turnout for auditions as well as other shenanigans culminating in the salvation of the theater — after the performances literally bring down the house. The film was a big hit, bringing in $634.1 million globally.

Sing 2 will see the characters from the first film preparing for a larger stage, leaving the Moon Theater for the big city. Writer and director Garth Jennings is returning for the film along with McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly. They will also be joined by new voice artists who will bring yet-to-be-revealed characters to life.

As for the film taking Sing 2‘s place on the slate, Croods 2 had previously been in and out of development and had been set for a September 18, 2020 opening. The new release date will see the film open in the typically crowded holiday season. Disney/Fox’s Avatar 2 is set to open on December 18 while an untitled live-action Disney film is set for December 23. Paramount/Skydance and Warner Bros. also have untitled films slated for the season as well. Croods 2, which will follow the further adventures of a prehistoric family, will be directed by Joel Crawford and feature the voice talent of original cast Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, and Clark Duke as well as new additions Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage.

Are you sad Sing 2 is being shifted to 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

Sing 2 is now slated for release on July 2, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!