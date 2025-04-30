Netflix Confirms Some of the Best Thrillers of All-Time Will Stream in June

Netflix is about to get a major influx of intense thrills and all-time great cinema. The streaming giant is set to do a lot of work this summer to bring the work of Alfred Hitchcock, one of the best and most influential directors in film history, to even more movie fans. That initiative includes a six-week screening series of Hitchcock and Hitchcock-inspired films at the historic Paris Theater in New York City, as well as a collection of the filmmaker’s best works that are being added to Netflix.

On June 1st, Netflix is going to be launching a Hitchcock collection to its lineup in the United States. That will also come with a dedicated row on the Netflix homepage, filled with those Hitchcock titles.

While Netflix hasn’t revealed the full list of incoming Hitchcock movies, the streamer did confirm that a few of the director’s most notable works will indeed be part of the slate. Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, and The Birds are all going to be joining Netflix in June, but the initial announcement does say that there will be more Hitchcock movies than just those listed. The June newsletter, which should arrive near the end of May, will likely paint a clearer picture of exactly which Hitchcock movies are coming to Netflix.

The Paris Theater screening program, titled “HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer,” is co-presented with the New York Film Critics Circle and will run from May 16th through June 29. The series will include over 50 films (most directed by Hitchcock), 35 of which will be screened on 35mm film. Rear Window, Vertigo, and North by Northwest are all among the titles being screened on film. You can check out the full screening schedule here.

“Horror and suspense continue to dominate entertainment and we’re tracing back to the roots of this enduring appeal,” reads the press release from Netflix. “The influences that Hitchcock drew from and the techniques he pioneered during his career still cast a long shadow over modern audiences’ ever-growing thirst for thrills and chills. Visit the Paris Theater or tune in to Netflix to rewatch a classic favorite or discover a Hitchcock film for the first time.”

Coming Soon to Netflix

The Hitchcock collection won’t arrive on Netflix until June 1st, but the streaming service still has a busy month planned for May. Things are going to get started with a lengthy roster of new titles arriving on Thursday. You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

