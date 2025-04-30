Netflix Confirms Some of the Best Thrillers of All-Time Will Stream in June

Netflix is about to get a major influx of intense thrills and all-time great cinema. The streaming giant is set to do a lot of work this summer to bring the work of Alfred Hitchcock, one of the best and most influential directors in film history, to even more movie fans. That initiative includes a six-week screening series of Hitchcock and Hitchcock-inspired films at the historic Paris Theater in New York City, as well as a collection of the filmmaker’s best works that are being added to Netflix.
On June 1st, Netflix is going to be launching a Hitchcock collection to its lineup in the United States. That will also come with a dedicated row on the Netflix homepage, filled with those Hitchcock titles.
While Netflix hasn’t revealed the full list of incoming Hitchcock movies, the streamer did confirm that a few of the director’s most notable works will indeed be part of the slate. Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, and The Birds are all going to be joining Netflix in June, but the initial announcement does say that there will be more Hitchcock movies than just those listed. The June newsletter, which should arrive near the end of May, will likely paint a clearer picture of exactly which Hitchcock movies are coming to Netflix.
The Paris Theater screening program, titled “HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer,” is co-presented with the New York Film Critics Circle and will run from May 16th through June 29. The series will include over 50 films (most directed by Hitchcock), 35 of which will be screened on 35mm film. Rear Window, Vertigo, and North by Northwest are all among the titles being screened on film. You can check out the full screening schedule here.
“Horror and suspense continue to dominate entertainment and we’re tracing back to the roots of this enduring appeal,” reads the press release from Netflix. “The influences that Hitchcock drew from and the techniques he pioneered during his career still cast a long shadow over modern audiences’ ever-growing thirst for thrills and chills. Visit the Paris Theater or tune in to Netflix to rewatch a classic favorite or discover a Hitchcock film for the first time.”
Coming Soon to Netflix
The Hitchcock collection won’t arrive on Netflix until June 1st, but the streaming service still has a busy month planned for May. Things are going to get started with a lengthy roster of new titles arriving on Thursday. You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below.
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Which of Alfred Hitchcock’s movies are you most looking forward to checking out on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!