Sing 2 Is Coming to Netflix

One of the biggest animated hits of the last couple years is making its way to streaming, and it's set to hit Netflix before any other service. Sing 2, the widely acclaimed sequel to Illumination's hit film Sing, grossed more than $410 million at the global box office after being released in theaters back in December. Given that it was released by Illumination, it would have been easy to assume that Sing 2 would make its streaming debut on Peacock, but that's not actually the case. It's heading straight to Netflix.

This past week, Netflix released the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service's lineup in the month of June. The list was filled with upcoming Netflix originals, but Sing 2 also popped up in the lineup, catching some folks by surprise. Sing 2 will be added to Netflix on June 22nd, alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy and other titles like Snowflake Mountain, The Mist, The Hidden Lives of Pets, and new episodes of One Piece.

June 22nd will be a big day for Netflix, but not quite the biggest of the month. June 1st will see a horde of new additions make their way to Netflix's roster. The Will Ferrell-starring Anchorman is among the highlights, along with Dumb and Dumber, Mission: Impossible, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Here's the full list of titles being added to Netflix on June 1st:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

