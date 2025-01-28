Sinners: Michael B. Jordan Pulls Double Duty in Chilling New Trailer

Play video

Michael B. Jordan and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler are set to release their fifth collaboration this year, and this time they’re turning the thrills up to 11. The Creed and Black Panther duo just made a film called Sinners, a gorgeous looking horror tale set in the American Deep South. The first trailer for the film scratched the surface, but a new trailer for Sinners was released on Tuesday, pulling back the curtain on the horrors Coogler has in store.

The Sinners trailer, which you can watch in the video above, makes official a rumor that has been circulating since the film first went into production. We’re talking, of course, about the fact that Sinners involves a horde of terrifying vampires. The trailer doesn’t shy away from the vampire horror and violence of the film, particularly in a chilling sequence involving Jack O’Connell’s character.

Jordan stars in Sinners as two different characters, twin brothers who return to their home town after some time away. Not a lot has been revealed about the relationship between the brothers, but it’s clear from the trailer that they can be very different.

To-date, Jordan has appeared in every single film Coogler has directed. He starred in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther; before returning for a surprise cameo role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“It’s hard to lead a film, to be an actor in these films,” Coogler said of Jordan during a Q&A for the new Sinners trailer. “When you have somebody it clicks with, somebody who understands you, somebody who it doesn’t feel like work all the time. Mike and I have been able to find that in one another, so it’s been great.”

In Sinners, Jordan is surrounded by an all-star cast that also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Li Jun Li, and Delroy Lindo

There has been a lot of chatter about Sinners being influenced in some way by the character of Blade from Marvel Comics. It makes sense, given that the film is centered on a vampire story, but a lot of the comparisons are probably a timing issue. Sinners was initially announced when Marvel’s Blade reboot was in the news for going through another creative overhaul. The project has been plagued with issues for years, from creative differences to industry-wide strikes. Blade hasn’t been able to get off the ground, although Mahershala Ali remains on board to star.

Watching the new trailer, however, it is pretty obvious that Sinners and Blade have very little in common beyond their vampire storylines (and the fact that Delroy Lindo was once part of Marvel’s Blade cast).

Sinners is set to hit theaters on April 18th.