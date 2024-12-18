Filmmaker Tyler Perry Details How He Brought the Historical Drama The Six Triple Eight to Life

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has tackled a wide variety of projects throughout his career, not only in the types of stories he helps tell, but also in the roles he plays in making these narratives become a reality. His latest project, The Six Triple Eight, could be his most ambitious project yet, as he ventures into the realm of a historical drama. As the film’s writer, producer, and director, Perry was tasked with not only telling a compelling tale for Netflix, but also with honoring the real-life figures that inspired the outing. The Six Triple Eight is set to debut on Netflix on December 20th.

When discussing with ComicBook how he learned of the project, Perry explained, “It was Nicole Avon who sent me a sizzle reel that a couple of producers had done, and I just thought, ‘Wait, you’re kidding me, right? This is a true story? There were 855 women, Black women, in World War II, and nobody’s ever talked about them?’ I felt embarrassed and ashamed that I didn’t know their story, because I pride myself on knowing this kind of history. But, also, I just knew I had to be involved. I knew I wanted to tell this story.”

The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism — and grueling working conditions — they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.

The filmmaker went on to note how he attempted to channel some of the all-time great directors in the world of historical epics, noting, “George Lucas, I showed it to him very early on to get his opinion on it. He did Red Tails a long time ago, had another director, Anthony Hemingway, did it. But I love his directing and storytelling. I loved Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. All those guys are really, really inspirational to me.”

Not only did the project present some tonal challenges for Perry, but his devotion to historical authenticity also presented some unexpected hurdles.

“It was as difficult as I thought it would be, but I had the right team who were watching every moment to make sure every frame, every shot was historically correct. I couldn’t have done that alone, so having all of them, it was wonderful,” Perry expressed about offering period-accurate details. “I think the biggest [challenge] is probably maintaining the authenticity to the costumes, because the costumes had to be made long before we started filming, and all the shoes were made in Mexico to match exactly what they were before, so there were a lot of logistics with the costumes that had to be worked out.”

The film features an impressive ensemble of actors, including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, and Sarah Jeffery. Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston also make appearances in the movie, with Perry breaking down the experience of witnessing cinematic legends in person.

“I had to keep reminding myself that all actors want the same thing: They want the director to be happy, they want to know that they’re all in the same movie, and they want the performances to be well,” the director confessed of the experience. “All of them leaned in to, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking. Here’s what I want to do. What do you think?’ From Oprah to everybody. I was really moved to have this amount of awards and history all coming together to help me tell the story. It was really awesome.”

Given that comic book movies and superhero spectacles have been a dominating force at the box office, Perry admitted that he doesn’t have much interest in venturing into that realm.

“That’s not my world, man. I love to see someone else do it like I want to,” Perry revealed. “I love to see [Black Panther director] Ryan [Coogler] do it. Other directors who really, really enjoy every moment of it. I want to see their perspective of it because I can’t see it from that point of view. For me, Six Triple Eight is very much where I shine, telling these kind of stories. But, a comic book — I know my lane.”

He added, “But with somebody else directing and telling the story, I mean, if I had to direct it, I don’t know if I could get that right.”

