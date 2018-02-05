Full ‘Skyscraper’ Trailer Released Online

Fans finally got their first full look at the trailer of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s latest film, coming after the tease provided during the Super Bowl.

The first full length trailer for Skyscraper shows a better look at the film’s plot, in which Johnson attempts to save his family from a hostage situation on the world’s tallest building.

The clip from Skyscraper reveals that Johnson plays a person with a prosthetic leg, which seems to factor into some of the action scenes in the film.

In the trailer for the movie, which shows Neve Campbell protecting their children, Johnson battles a few terrorists. While it appears he’s fighting his way through the building at one point, the big money shot for the trailer takes place on a crane outside of the building.

The movie is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, set to be released through Legendary Entertainment.

While it’s not set to release in theaters until the middle of summer, the Rock has earned enough credit to remain prevalent in viewers’ minds until the film finally releases.

Johnson has been one of the hardest working people in Hollywood over the last few years, appearing in Fate of the Furious, Baywatch, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017,

The actor is following that up with appearances in Rampage, Skyscraper, and the WWE-based film Fighting With My Family.

Skyscraper seems to be one of the most explosive works of the new year, and fans should get to learn more ahead of its premiere.

Skyscraper will hit theaters on July 13th.