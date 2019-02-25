‘Hellboy’s Selma Blair Walks Oscars Red Carpet With Customized Cane in First Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Hellboy‘s Selma Blair stunned the the Oscar’s after parties last night, making her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis last year at the Vanity Fair event following the awards show. Blair sported not only a dazzling cape and gown to the party, but also a custom cane, not looking to hide her illness.

“I am disabled,” Blair said. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy…But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

While Blair has starred in numerous celebrated film and TV projects over the years, many comic fans know her for her role opposite Ron Perlman in both of Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy movies. She portrayed Liz Sherman in both films, in 2004 and 2008, but won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot with David Harbour.

Before appearing at the Vanity Fair dinner on Sunday, Blair shared a look at the cane that was made specifically for the event. In addition to the pink diamond that was embedded in the cane, the handle bore her initials.

“This is love,” Blair wrote in an Instagram post. “Tom Bachick customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink diamond. How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for the Vanity Fair dinner. So…[David Lyons} went out and found patent leather and Bic Owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then Tom Bachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through…I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels.”

