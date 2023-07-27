Slotherhouse: Killer Sloth Horror-Comedy Sets August Release Date

Slotherhouse, which pits sorority girls against a killer sloth, is coming to theaters in August. Check out the first poster below.

Gravitas Ventures has released a poster and release date for Slotherhouse, a horror-comedy about a killer sloth. With a tagline that menaces audiences to "die slow," the monster/slasher mash-up is coming in August, with planned theatrical and digital releases matching up. The movie pits a group of sorority girls against a sloth -- one which at first they think is just a friendly pet, but quickly -- okay, maybe "quickly" is the wrong word here -- becomes an existential threat to everyone around it.

If the idea of a small, cuddly, lethargic killer feels to you like the polar opposite of Cocaine Bear, you aren't alone -- and that's part of where the comedy comes from.

"Slotherhouse is a movie that embodies the reckless abandon genre films can bring to the table. It scratches the sloth itch we didn't know we had! Our team is thrilled to work on a project that really goes for it, claws and all," Nick Royak of Iconic Events Releasing told Variety in a statement.

You can see the poster here:

According to Variety, who first released the trailer, Slotherhouse "tells the story of college senior Emily Young, who aims to be voted president of her sorority. When she adopts an adorable sloth, she realizes the animal can serve as the house's new mascot and help her win votes, dubbing the animal Alpha. The new pet is a beloved addition to the sorority house until a series of deaths point toward the sloth as the prime murder suspect. The film becomes a survival story of sisters versus sloth as the girls wonder if they can make it out of Sigma Lambda Theta alive (sloths, of course, are not known for being fleet of foot)."

Slotherhouse was written by Bradley Fowler and the story comes from the minds of Fowler and Cady Lanigan. The film stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Rudi Rok, Tiff Stevenson and Stefan Kapičić.

Slotherhouse is produced by Cady Lanigan, Bradley Fowler, Mark David, Dan Lanigan, Patrick D. Gillespie, Jason Sada, David Albert Pierce, Michael J. Weiss, Milan Todorović, Ryan Gibson, Joe Price, Matthew Goodhue, Jason C. Henry, and Victoria Matlock Fowler.

Slotherhouse will be released on August 30 in North America and internationally.