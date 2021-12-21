Slugfest: Marvel vs DC Documentary By The Russo Bros Releases Trailer

Roku has released a trailer for Slugfest, the upcoming 10-part docu-series narrated by Kevin Smith, and premiering on December 24th exclusively on The Roku Channel. Based on the book of the same name by Tucker Reed, released in 2017 and telling the story of how Marvel and DC’s long history of competition has developed in almost a century in the comics industry. The film hails from Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and the trailer features clips from films, TV, and comics going back decades, along with original interviews with various comic book luminaries including The Punisher creator and longtime Marvel and DC writer and editor Gerry Conway.

Slugfest is executive produced by the Russos through a partnership with their studio, AGBO. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” Slugfest creators Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.”

Slugfest was originally planned for a release through Quibi, but moved to Roku when Quibi collapsed and Roku bought most of the company’s assets.

“We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations,” director Don Argott said.

Sheena Joyce, who directed Slugfest with Argott, added, “It was incredible to work with the Russo Brothers to bring this project to life and we’re excited to share this series with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

“After watching Slugfest, even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today,” Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, said. “Collaborating with the Russo Brothers to tell the backstory behind one of the most epic creative battles in the history of Hollywood was an incredible experience and we can’t wait to share this story with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

Are you excited to see Slugfest come to life? What stories are you hoping they dig into during the 10-episode series? Let us know in the comments below.