Smile remains in the top spot at the box office for a second weekend. Having earned $22 million in its opening weekend, Smile will add another $17.6 million in its sophomore weekend, enough to keep the top spot on the box office chart. Smile had some creepy viral marketing, and is carrying an R rating, a B- CinemaScore, and a 74% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the review aggregator reads, "Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Smile a score of 3 out of 5 in his film review. He writes: "Fans of A-horror like Ju-On or Ringu, as well as their American remakes The Grudge and The Ring, will notice a lot of similarities in Smile to the structure of passing a supernatural curse along to stay alive. While that structure doesn't feel entirely fresh, the option to go for massive jump-scares as opposed to the more subtle moments of tension and unease of A-horror films does bring a new perspective to the genre to an inarguably effective degree. For those looking for a more nuanced experience that emphasizes story and character development, you'll be left feeling mixed, but if you're looking for a rollercoaster of terror, than this movie gives you a lot to smile about." Also at the box office, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and David O. Russell's Amsterdam are both having disappointing opening weekends, landing in second and third place, respectively. A full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Smile Week Two

Weekend: $17.6 million

$17.6 million Total: $49.9 million

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. prevnext

2. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $11.5 million When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman. prevnext

3. Amsterdam (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Opening Weekend

Total: $6.5 million Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. David O. Russell directed Amsterdam. The film's ensemble cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro. prevnext

4. The Woman King (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Total: $54.1 million

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega. prevnext

5. Don't Worry Darling (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Total: $38.5 million

In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can't help but question exactly what she's doing in Victory. Olivia Wilde directed Don't Worry Darling from a screenplay by Katie Silberman. The film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. prevnext

6. Avatar (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Week Three (of re-release)

Weekend: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Total: $783.7 million On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the planet's environment is poisonous, human/Na'vi hybrids, called Avatars, must link to human minds to allow for free movement on Pandora. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed former Marine, becomes mobile again through one such Avatar and falls in love with a Na'vi woman (Zoe Saldana). As a bond with her grows, he is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world. James Cameron wrote and directed Avatar. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. prevnext

7. Bros (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $2.15 million

$2.15 million Total: $8.89 million

Bobby is a neurotic podcast host who's happy to go on Tinder dates and content not to have a serious relationship. That all changes when he meets Aaron, an equally detached lawyer who likes to play the field. Repeatedly drawn to each other, both men begin to show their vulnerable sides as their undeniable attraction turns into something resembling a commitment. Nicholas Stoller directed Bros from a screenplay he co-wrote with Billy Eichner. The film stars Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, and Jim Rash. prevnext

8. Barbarian (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Week Five

Weekend: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Total: $36.5 million A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Zach Cregger wrote and directed Barbarian. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. prevnext

9. Ponniyan Selvan: I Week Two

Weekend: $894,000

$894,000 Total: $5.7 million

A warrior sets out to establish peace in a land ravaged by war. Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyan Selvan: I and co-wrote the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film's ensemble cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. prevnext