Photo Brings Together Three Generations of Shaft

A new photo from fashion designer Aleks Musika brings together three generations of Shaft.

Musika showed off a photo of Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessie T. Usher modeling clothing for the Musika Frere fashion line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Musika wrote, “#Shaft This Was One of The Toughest Projects We Have Had to Do Yet, Shout Out to Our Whole @musikafrere Team • **SWIPE** To See Original Mood Board #samuelljackson #menswear #movement #design.”

Take a look below.

(IMAGE REMOVED)

John Shaft was created by Ernest Tidyman in 1970 as the leading man in a series of detective novels. Roundtree played John Shaft in the original 1971 Shaft movie and its two sequels, Shaft’s Big Score! and Shaft in Africa. He reprised the role again in the 2000 Shaft movie, which introduced Jackson as John Shaft’s nephew, John Shaft II. Both Roundtree and Jackson will reprise their roles again for 2019’s Son of Shaft, a new movie that will introduce Usher as Shaft’s son, John Shaft, Jr.

Production on Son of Shaft began in February with Tim Story directing.

When the Shaft reboot was released in 2000, it was met with mostly positive reviews. Shot on a $46 million budget, the film went on to earn $107.2 million at the box office. There have been rumors of a sequel ever since, but the Shaft series seemed to sputter to a halt until 2016 when Son of Shaft spun into development.

The cast of Son of Shaft also includes Regina Hall and X-Men: Apocalypse star Alexandra Shipp. Hall is said to play a former lover of the original Shaft’s and Shaft Jr.’s mother. Shaft Jr. is working for the FBI, estranged from his father, and determined not to follow in his father’s footsteps. However, Shaft Jr. is forced, reluctantly, to enlist his father’s aid in taking down a large crime operation in New York City.

Son of Shaft is scheduled to open in theaters on June 14, 2019.