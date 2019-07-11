Space Jam 2 Adds Don Cheadle in Secret Role

After taking on the universe-destroying powers of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it looks like Don Cheadle is suiting up to take on the Monstars alongside LeBron James. Yes, you read that correctly. Marvel Cinematic Universe star Don Cheadle is joining the cast of Space Jam 2.

Deadline broke the news of Cheadle’s casting on Thursday afternoon, saying he has entered the film during production this summer. At this time, Cheadle’s role in the film, much like every other role in Space Jam 2, is being kept a bit of a secret.

LeBron James will star in the new movie, taking over Michael Jordan’s role from the original Space Jam. That parallel couldn’t have been more on the nose, considering James and Jordan are the two men at the forefront of every “greatest basketball player of all time” debate. After moving to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers last summer, James has assembled an all-star roster of players to join him in the Space Jam sequel.

NBA stars Anthony Davis (James’ new teammate in L.A.), Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers have all reportedly joined the cast of Space Jam 2, as have WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. According to reports, there will likely be several other players appearing in the movie.

For now, Cheadle seems to be one of only two non-basketball stars to join the cast of Space Jam 2, along with Star Trek: Discovery star and The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

While Space Jam 2 is currently filming, it will still be some time before the movie arrives in theaters. As of now, the film is slated to arrive on July 16, 2021. Filming can only take place during certain months of the year due to the long NBA schedule.

Are you looking forward to Space Jam 2? Do you think Don Cheadle will make a good addition? Let us know in the comments!