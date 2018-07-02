Report: Why the LeBron James ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Didn’t Release

There were several reports heading into NBA free agency, which began on Sunday, that basketball icon Lebron James would release the first teaser trailer for Space Jam 2 when he announced where he would be playing next season. As you probably know by now, Lebron made it known last night that he would be playing with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, signing a 4-year, $154 million contract. His announcement came and went without any hint of Space Jam 2.

It appears as though the lack of Space Jam was actually due to the fact that the trailer had been reported in the first place.

According to Basketball Society’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, who broke the news about the Space Jam 2 trailer last week, Lebron chose not release the trailer because of his initial report. Lebron’s Uninterrupted media company cancelled the trailer reveal because Scoop B leaked the release online.

Scoop B went on to explain that the trailer was supposed to be released on the newly-launched Instagram TV, via Uninterrupted. The footage was supposed to begin with Lebron being informed that someone had stolen some sort of sports memorabilia, and he was recruited to help get it back. At the end of the trailer, Lebron was supposedly going to show up in his Lakers gear, revealing to the world that he had chosen to make the move to Los Angeles.

Instead, Lebron’s announcement was as low-key as they come. A press release from his agency, Klutch Sports, announced the deal yesterday evening. There was no hour-long ESPN special, no televised party with teammates, and no Space Jam 2 trailer.

Lebron James has long been linked to the Space Jam sequel, taking over for Michael Jordan. Back in 2016, it was revealed that the film was officially in the works, with Lebron starring in the sequel and Fast & Furious director Justin Lin at the helm.

The trailer may not arrived, but it looks like Lebron’s work in the movie industry is just getting started now that he’s finally made the move to Los Angeles.

Are you disappointed that there was no Space Jam 2 trailer accompanying Lebron's big decision? Do you think the trailer's debut will be far off? Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below!