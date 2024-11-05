Spaceballs 2 Writer Josh Gad Offers Status Update (And It’s Further Along Than Anyone Thought)

Spaceballs 2 is not only still coming – it’s well underway. Co-writer and star Josh Gad just gave an update on the belated sequel during an interview with Forbes. Although it was just announced months ago, Spaceballs 2 already has a complete script, and Gad claims it is “nearing the end zone.” There’s still no word on when te movie will go into production or when it might premiere, but it sounds like things are moving along fast.

“Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done,” Gad joked. “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career. It was sort of a fever dream that this all happened. Mel has been so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away. It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t say more than that,” Gad went on. “I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality — and I think we’re nearing the end zone here.”

Gad is co-writing Spaceballs 2 with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, of Pokémon Detective Pikachu fame. Brooks is on board as a producer, and Gad makes it sound like he is working closely on the project. Josh Greenbaum has signed on as the director, and Kevin Salter as an executive producer. So far, the plot of the movie has been jealously guarded, so any casting beyond Gad himself is unknown.

The original 1987 Spaceballs did joke about its own sequel, which would be titled Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money. When asked about that possible title, Gad said: “Watch this space!” Spaceballs starred Bill Pullman and John Candy as the heroic rogue Lone Starr and his half-dog companion Barf. Sadly, Candy passed away in 1994, meaning his character is unlikely to appear in the sequel. The movie doesn’t necessarily need any returning characters, since Star Wars itself has changed protagonists several times in the last three decades.

Spaceballs is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned for updates on the sequel as development continues.