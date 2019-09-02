Todd McFarlane Reveals Easter Egg Cameo He Wants for Spawn Voice Actor Keith David in Reboot

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane intends to approach Keith David, star of McFarlane’s animated HBO series, for a cameo appearance in the live-action reboot planned for Blumhouse.

“Keith David had this voice that was just magnificent. There’s a part of me that says I’m gonna see if I can get Keith to be in the movie — not in a big way,” McFarlane said at FAN EXPO Canada. “I’m gonna give you my Easter egg. It’s somebody just walking down the hall, or like a street, and somebody bumps into him, and then he just turns around and goes, ‘Hey, watch where you’re going.’”

“And it’s like that voice. And he keeps going, and you go, ‘Oh my God, that was the Spawn voice,’” McFarlane continued. “And he keeps going. So I’m going to see, ‘Can you come down for one shot and I can get your voice?’”

David voiced the titular character across 18 episodes of the adult animated series first aired on HBO between 1997 and 1999. David announced last week he’ll again voice the character in Mortal Kombat 11, where the demonic anti-hero joins the popular fighting game in March 2020.

Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) are attached to play Al Simmons-slash-Spawn and Twitch Williams, respectively, in McFarlane’s low-budget supernatural thriller that is currently stalled under Get Out and Halloween producer Blumhouse.

McFarlane estimates Universal-based Blumhouse needs to front $20 million to produce his directorial debut.

“The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go. I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and try to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.”

