Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Character Posters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just released some new character posters for the upcoming movie. In the new international images for the film, fans get a look at Miles Morales and all of his friends ready to dive into the multiverse again. Peter B. Parker and Gwen Stacy are back from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But, viewers are excited to see what newcomers like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man India, Scarlet Spider and more have to offer. Also featured in the new images is the villainous Spot, who Miles had been tangling with in the promotional materials around this movie. Check it out down below!

Sony has a fresh description of the movie: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Check out the posters right here? What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!