Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Character Posters Highlight Marvel Favorites

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought out even more fun character posters and fans are ready for this movie to be out yesterday. In the collection of images from Sony are fan favorites like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker. But, there are some amazing new faces too. Spider-Man 2099 glowers at fans over his shoulder and Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman is more than a little bit worried in her poster. Then things get a little weird with Spider-Cat being adorable. Hobie Brown's punk rock take on the character joins the fray along with Pavitr Prabhakar as the world of Spider-Man depens even more. 90s babies even have something to cheer for with Ben Reily's Scarlet Spider along or the ride. Check out all these amazing posters down below!

Sony has a fresh description of the movie: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Do you love these new posters? Let us know down in the comments!