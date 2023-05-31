Spider-Man Fans Can't Believe Miles Morales Live-Action Movie in Development
Spider-Man fans are absolutely shocked that a live-action Miles Morales film is in development now. Spidey producer Amy Pascal talked to Variety about the plans to bring Spider-Verse into the real-world. She told them, "You'll see all of it…It's all happening." Adding fuel to this fire was a comment from producer Avi Arad who told fans that they would see a Spider-Woman movie, "sooner than you expect." All of these developments have seen Marvel true believers into a tailspin. Fans have been asking for Miles Morales in live-action for the longest, and now that day is closer than ever.
Recently, CinemaCon saw Entertainment Tonight talk to Shameik Moore about bringing Miles into live-action. Well, it seems like he's absolutely down to play the Spider-Man variant on the big screen in that capacity too.
#SpiderVerse producer confirms work has paused on Sony and Marvel's #SpiderMan 4 amid the Hollywood writers' strike: https://t.co/fuRKoenvOM pic.twitter.com/snLQQN66P3— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 31, 2023
"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore explained. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that..."I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that." But, Moore might not be alone in that wish. His co-stars Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen) and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman) have also voiced their desire to play their characters in live-action.
Are you excited about live-action Miles Morales? Let us know down in the comments below!
Let the fancasts begin
prevnext
my vote for live action Miles Morales #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/iPaCShG1RQ— Danny Ocean (@RealDannyOcean) May 31, 2023
So many possibilities
prevnext
A live action Miles Morales movie has apparently been confirmed. I hope for an MCU collab, however a stand alone series will be just as great!!! What are your thoughts?? #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #MilesMorales #Sony #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/2QpLr26Tgt— James Sinnett (@ColEnergizer48) May 31, 2023
Lord and Miller on deck?
prevnext
A live action Miles Morales project NEEDS to be made by the same people doing the animated projects like they’re the only ones I trust to get his story right pic.twitter.com/ivNt73grMl— a (@eligiblewanda) May 31, 2023
So many different opinions
prevnext
Please tell me that new Miles Morales live action movie isn’t gonna be an MCU movie— CraftyAdrian (TOTK Spoilers‼️‼️) (@CraftyAD360) May 31, 2023
Some slight distrust
prevnext
I do not trust Sony with a Miles Morales movie at all with their recent live-action track record being TASM2, the Venom movies and Morbius. Very excited but cautious too— Aniq (@aniqrahman) May 31, 2023
Will it be connected?
prevnext
Excited that a live action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie is the works. Hopefully it will exist in its own universe. Not forced into the MCU.— Bad News Da Chief Rocka🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪WWKND (@5Deuce4Tre7) May 31, 2023
Varying takes
prevnext
there is absolutely no way in hell a live action Miles Morales movie would be an EIGHTH as good as Spider-Verse— #1 Miles Morales Stan (@isarealbeau) May 31, 2023
We can only hope
prev
@ZeroYear97
In terms of the live action Miles Morales movie
I'M COOKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lGCcegN0UW— Al the Dead Astro (@_CRSCNDLLS_) May 31, 2023