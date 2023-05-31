Spider-Man Fans Can't Believe Miles Morales Live-Action Movie in Development

Spider-Man fans are absolutely shocked that a live-action Miles Morales film is in development now. Spidey producer Amy Pascal talked to Variety about the plans to bring Spider-Verse into the real-world. She told them, "You'll see all of it…It's all happening." Adding fuel to this fire was a comment from producer Avi Arad who told fans that they would see a Spider-Woman movie, "sooner than you expect." All of these developments have seen Marvel true believers into a tailspin. Fans have been asking for Miles Morales in live-action for the longest, and now that day is closer than ever.

Recently, CinemaCon saw Entertainment Tonight talk to Shameik Moore about bringing Miles into live-action. Well, it seems like he's absolutely down to play the Spider-Man variant on the big screen in that capacity too.

"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore explained. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that..."I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that." But, Moore might not be alone in that wish. His co-stars Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen) and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman) have also voiced their desire to play their characters in live-action.

Are you excited about live-action Miles Morales? Let us know down in the comments below!