A new canon event is happening in the Spider-Verse. 2023’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse saw Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the Spider-Man of Earth-1610, once again traverse the multiverse with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), now a member of Spider-Man 2099’s (Oscar Isaac) elite strike force: the Spider Society. After pursuing new nemesis the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) across the Spider-Verse, Miles learned he’s an anomaly — a canon-breaking threat to the multiverse.

Miles escaped to Earth-42, the native dimension of the radioactive spider that bit him in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, leaving that reality without a Spider-Man. The alternate reality was a crime-infested dimension where Miles’ uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) lived instead of his father Jeff (Brian Tyree Henry), and Miles became a costumed criminal: the Prowler.

While that movie-ending cliffhanger won’t be resolved until the third Spider-Verse movie — the indefinitely delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is without a release date after being pulled from the Sony calendar in 2023 — a new Spider-Verse series will satiate fan desire for more Miles and Prowler Miles.

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse

Marvel’s Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1 one-shot will introduce yet another variant Miles: the Spider-Prowler. The Spider-Man/Prowler amalgamation will debut with Count Parker, the vampire Spider-Man, and a version of Peter Parker who never reverted from his temporary Spider-Hulk form (in 1990’s Web of Spider-Man #70).

A second one-shot, Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1, will set up the next Spider-Verse comic event: Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse, a five-issue series that pits Spider-People vs. Venom symbiote hosts in “a reality-shattering war.”

New Blood comes from writers Mat Groom (The Rise of Ultraman), Greg Pak (Sam Wilson: Captain America), Chris Eliopoulos (Power Pack), and artists Luciano Vecchio (Venom War: Venomous), Sumit Kumar (Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood), Alan Robinson (Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comic), and Eliopoulos.

Fresh Brains, written by Groom, Vecchio, and Eliopoulos, also features stories from Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Woman Without Fear) and Marvel actor and Count Crowley writer David Dastmalchian, with art by Vecchio, Eliopoulos, Chris Allen (Black Panther), Dylan Burnett (X-Force), and Juan José Ryp (Venom War: Zombiotes).

“When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the Spider-Verse in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world,” Groom told Marvel.com. “Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative. Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege — and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!”

“I’m super excited to return to the Spider and Venom Verses,” added Vecchio, designer of the Spider-Man and Venom variants set to debut in the Web of Spider-Verse and Web of Venom one-shots. “We’re revisiting beloved characters and introducing a bunch of new ones, where I got to stretch my design muscles, one of my favorite tasks. This time emphasis is in VERSUS! This books feels like the story mode of a combat game and is so much fun and nonstop action.”

WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE: NEW BLOOD #1

THE WAR OF THE MULTIVERSE IS COMING! Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny…but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE! In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk? Find out inside!

On sale: March 5

WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1

The Venomverse is upon us! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire Venomverse will be at stake as they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs!

Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Featuring stories by Groom, Vecchio, Erica Schultz, Chris Allen, Dylan Burnett, Juan José Ryp, Chris Eliopoulos, and, in his Marvel Comics debut, actor David Dastmalchian!

On sale: April 2

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse goes on sale later in 2025.