Spider-Man, Spider-Verse, and Slashers: What You Should (And Shouldn’t) Expect From Sony’s CinemaCon Panel

CinemaCon 2025 is in full swing. The annual convention for movie theater owners returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this week, where major movie studios — including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, and Sony — will preview their upcoming slates with exclusive footage, star-studded presentations, and feature-length showcases. The largest cinema trade show in the world, CinemaCon is the San Diego Comic-Con of the theatrical exhibition industry — but with some key differences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the famed fan convention, CinemaCon is a trade show for working professionals in the motion picture theater industry (including theatrical exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity, cinema equipment, and concessions). The second is that CinemaCon is just that — a cinema convention. The focus is on theatrical slates, so there won’t be updates on TV series (like Sony’s live-action Spider-Noir series or the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys).

Sony Pictures Entertainment is first up on the CinemaCon schedule. During its two-hour presentation set for tonight, Monday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. PT to 8:45 p.m., Sony will highlight upcoming releases like the PlayStation video game adaptation Until Dawn (April 25), the Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio-fronted Karate Kid: Legends (May 30), the Danny Boyle-directed 28 Years Later (June 28), and Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel (July 18).

Sony is also expected to tout the survival thriller Beneath the Storm (retitled from Shiver, Aug. 1), Darren Aronofsky’s crime drama Caught Stealing (Aug. 29) starring Austin Butler, the Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Sept. 19), the comedic Anaconda reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd (Dec. 25), and the second film in the new 28 trilogy, 28 Years Later: Bone Temple (Jan. 16, 2026).

In 2015, Sony announced and dated an animated Spider-Man movie at CinemaCon, and in 2018, returned with new footage from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Tom Holland took the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in 2016 to announce Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man reboot title (2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming), and in 2021, Sony returned to Caesars Palace to officially unveil the first Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer.

2022’s CinemaCon is where Sony announced Bad Bunny as El Muerto in the planned Spider-Man Universe spinoff, and that same year, Sony screened the first footage from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter and revealed that it would be rated R.

With the still-untitled Spider-Man 4 scheduled to begin shooting this summer ahead of its July 31, 2026 release date, expect a mention — or even a potential title reveal — as Sony looks to the year ahead. CinemaCon could also bring an update on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced Miles Morales trilogy ender that has been without a release date since it was removed from Sony’s schedule in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be back at CinemaCon to showcase an exciting slate of films designed to captivate, entertain, and inspire,” said Sony’s president of domestic distribution, Adam Bergerman. “Our dedication to delivering high-quality theatrical experiences for a wide range of audiences remains at the heart of what we do. This commitment has attracted some of the top directors in the industry behind some of today’s biggest hits, and over the next few years, we’ll be releasing films from leading filmmakers including Danny Boyle, Darren Aronofsky, Nia DaCosta, Sam Mendes, Lord & Miller, and Kogonada.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for CinemaCon news and updates as they happen.