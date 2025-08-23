This Spider-Man: Brand New Day Concept Poster is Exactly What We Want From the Upcoming MCU Sequel

A new concept poster for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day teasing an epic storyline for Peter Parker’s latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filming is underway for Tom Holland’s new MCU movie, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already promising to be a thrilling new chapter for the wall-crawler. Working under anonymity after 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will go up against new and returning villains in Brand New Day, and join forces with some unexpected heroes, too.

These exciting additions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s cast have been imagined in a new concept poster shared by illustrator and designer Lyle Cruse on Instagram. The poster depicts Peter Parker’s Spider-Man alongside returning MCU veterans Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Frank Castle’s Punisher, and Mac Gargan’s Scorpion. They’re also joined by a rumored new MCU villain, a member of Mister Negative’s Inner Demons, a villainous organization that has been speculated to be debuting as the primary antagonist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Cast Reveal About the Story?

Tom Holland was obviously the first actor confirmed to be returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reprising the role of Peter Parker, who he will have played for a decade by the time Brand New Day releases. Holland is set to be joined by his former Spider-Man franchise co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, but it’s unclear how large a role MJ and Ned Leeds will have in the sequel, as neither remembers Parker. So far, no other past Spider-Man movie actors have been confirmed to be returning, so Brand New Day will truly be breaching new ground for the wall-crawler.

Perhaps most excitingly, Holland will be joined by MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bernthal will be appearing after his role in the Punisher’s upcoming Special Presentation in 2026, which will seemingly kit him out with more gear, including an armored truck and enhanced weapons that he’ll use in Brand New Day. The inclusion of Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is more confusing, but has spurred speculation that the Hulk will revert to his original savage form, seven years after he became Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

Nine years after he last appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando has also been confirmed to be reprising his role of Mac Gargan in Brand New Day, and has even teased a comic-accurate Scorpion costume. He could be one of many villains Spider-Man fights in Brand New Day, with the likes of Mister Negative, Mephisto, and more being rumored. Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have also been cast in undisclosed roles, with some theorizing the former could be the mutant Jean Grey, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s full story is still being kept tightly under wraps.

