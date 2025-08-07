Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos Spoil Zendaya’s Return

Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers are already floating around thanks to set photos, including one that seems to reveal Zendaya’s role in the film. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated movies coming out in 2026. Spider-Man has been absent from the big screen (save for some animated adventures) since 2021 following the events of No Way Home. That obviously created a major reset for Peter Parker as he wished that everyone would forget Peter Parker ever existed to avoid a multiversal catastrophe. That meant he lost all of his friends, his girlfriend, and his entire history and life. It was a heartbreaking, but heroic sacrifice.

With that said, many have been wondering if Peter Parker would just let go of MJ. Is it time to introduce a new love interest? No one really knows quite yet, but it has been heavily rumored that Zendaya would return as MJ alongside Ned Leeds at least in a limited capacity compared to previous Spider-Man films. We’re not quite sure what role they might play in this jam-packed film, but new set photos do seem to confirm that Zendaya’s MJ will once again return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos Leak MJ’s Return

The new set photos come from TikTok user justbuzz.exe who spotted the production filming around Glasgow. While there have been a lot of set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they have mostly revolved around some sort of big action scene involving a tank and police cars. However, this one sees Peter Parker visiting Aunt May’s grave. The photos show Tom Holland standing around with Zendaya, potentially holding a dog leash. Some speculated she was just there as his fiancé and nothing more, but she is dressed like MJ. She wears her hair in a similar way and is wearing MJ-esque clothes, indicating she may be in-character rather than just visiting.

It would make sense to film Zendaya’s Spider-Man scenes now as Dune 3 is also shooting right now and she is likely needed for that film, where she will presumably have a much larger role. Some speculated that the scene they’re shooting will come near the end of the film, as Holland’s Peter Parker is bruised and battered. It may also mirror a scene from the end of No Way Home where Happy Hogan visits Aunt May’s grave, but doesn’t recognize Peter. Perhaps something similar will happen, as MJ will likely have memories of May, but not Peter himself.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31st, 2026.