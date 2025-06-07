7 Strongest Spider-Man Villains That Still Need an MCU Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Peter Parker has gone up against some pretty tough foes. While his first solo movie sees him take on a man with a mechanical bird suit, his second one puts him up against Mysterio, whose illusions give Spider-Man all sorts of fits. Things don’t get any better in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as bad guys from all over the multiverse start appearing in the Sacred Timeline and wreaking havoc. Without even knowing it, Peter fights his arch-nemesis, Norman Osborn, who kills Aunt May, turning the hero’s life upside down. Spider-Man wins the battle, of course, but his journey is only beginning.

The end of No Way Home reveals that Peter is moving forward without his support system. No one remembers who he is, but that won’t stop villains from terrorizing New York and forcing Spider-Man to step in. And despite already putting a huge dent in his Rolodex, there are still plenty of powerful evildoers for the Wall-Crawler to face.

1) Rhino

It’s easy to see why the Rhino has yet to make his MCU debut, as he’s already appeared in live-action in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Kraven the Hunter. Regardless, Aleksei Sytsevich still has the potential to be a great MCU villain, especially because, at one point, he is exposed to the same gamma radiation that creates the Hulk, who is rumored to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

2) Jackal

Like a lot of villains, Jackal has a personal beef with Spider-Man. He blames the hero for the death of Gwen Stacy, whom he was obsessed with, so he builds a suit that lets him throw down with the best of them. Later, Jackal gains super-strength and agility by messing with his DNA.

3) Hobgoblin

Peter and his best friend, Ned Leeds, are no longer close in the MCU, which opens the door for Ned to adopt his villain persona from the comics, Hobgoblin. With the mystical abilities Ned already possesses, he could become a huge threat to Spider-Man if he hops on a glider and gets himself an arsenal of weapons.

4) Spider-Slayers

J. Jonah Jameson’s hate for Spider-Man runs so deep in Marvel Comics that he provides the funding for a group of robots with the goal of killing Spider-Man. There have been various forms of the Spider-Slayers, and each one is more deadly than the last. Mysterio’s handiwork already has Peter on edge about drones, so the Spider-Slayers already have a way to get under the hero’s skin.

5) Mister Negative

Mister Negative has gotten plenty of love recently in Insomniac Spider-Man games, but he’s yet to make his live-action debut. The non-profit he runs in the games, Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter & Training, aka F.E.A.S.T., is already part of the MCU, giving him an easy way in. He can use his mind control and other abilities to make May’s favorite spot a front for something evil, which will give Peter all the motivation he needs to shut the whole thing down.

6) Man-Wolf

Jameson’s son, John, appears in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as a rival for Mary Jane Watson’s heart, but he never adopts his Man-Wolf persona from the comics. During his time as an astronaut, he travels to the Moon and discovers a ruby that turns him into a werewolf. Spider-Man faces him a couple of times and always runs into trouble because of John’s super-strength and agility.

7) Hammerhead

Another character from the Insomniac games, Hammerhead, would be the perfect foe for the MCU’s Spider-Man. At first glance, he’s a stereotypical mobster who just wants to do shady things in peace, but his skull is made of a steel alloy that’s no joke. Taking a headbutt from Hammerhead usually means bad things for Spider-Man, so the hero has to come up with a way to beat him without getting close.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

Which of the villains on this list would you like to see fight Spider-Man in the MCU? Are there any others that you would like to see make the jump to live-action?