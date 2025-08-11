All 7 Upcoming Spider-Man Movies & TV Shows Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s struggles as of late have shown that the superhero subgenre, overall, does not have nearly the macro-scale appeal it once did. Superhero movies and TV series are no longer a sure bet. However, it’s hard to imagine a world where a Spider-Man movie or TV show doesn’t rake in tons of viewers (or Batman, for that matter). Spider-Man 3 was heavily disliked by audiences across the globe, and it was still the highest grossing movie of 2007. Peter Parker is a relatable and beloved character, and they’ll be making movies featuring him for as long as Hollywood is a thing. And not just Peter Parker, either, as the franchise has now expanded to include other Spider-people, on the big screen and small, live-action and animated.

What follows is every Spider-Man or Spider-people movie or series heading our way. All but one of them are confirmed, and the one that isn’t confirmed has a better chance of happening than not happening. Fans of the Spider-Man IP have no shortage of content en route, and that’s something to be thankful for. Not to mention, for gamers, there’s Spider-Man 3 to look forward to, even if no specific release date (or even general release date) has been confirmed.

1) Spider-Man: Brand New Day – July 31, 2026

While even The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t quite been living up to financial expectations, Spider-Man: Brand New Day seems like a safe bet. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended on a really tough note for Peter Parker. To save he world, he’s allowed Doctor Strange to cast a spell that results in everyone, even MJ, forgetting him or the fact he was ever Spider-Man. Fans are going to be very interested to see where things go from there.

Thanks to set photos, we’re starting to get an idea of what Brand New Day will be. For instance, there have been photos of Spider-Man standing on a tank in the middle of a crowded street and, tying back to No Way Home, visiting Aunt May’s grave. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Destin Daniel Cretton is taking over directing duties from Jon Watts, so it really is a fresh start. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any familiar faces. Zendaya is back as MJ, as is Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (meaning Brand New Day is where the Punisher makes his MCU big-screen debut). Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo will be appearing as the Hulk and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Michael Mando is finally coming back as Scorpion. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

2) Spider-Noir – 2026

Nicolas Cage has had an interesting history with superhero movies. First, he was nearly Superman, but that didn’t pan out. Then he starred as Ghost Rider twice, and while his performance was suitably unhinged (at least in the second one), neither movie is anything to write home about. Then he got what is easily his best super role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he played Spider-Man Noir.

Eight years after that 2018 film, we’re getting a live-action rendition of that once animated character, and he’s again set to be played by Mr. Cage. Spider-Noir is going to hit MGM+ at some point in 2016 and will be part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Like the Spider-Verse movies, it will be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, among others, and will consist of eight total episodes. There will be two ways to watch the show, as it will be released in both a black-and-white version and an in-color version. Rounding out the cast are New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, an ambitious journalist, 28 Days Later and Paddington 2‘s Brendan Gleeson as a New York mob boss, Boardwalk Empire‘s Jack Huston as a bodyguard (ostensibly for Gleeson’s character), Sinners‘s Li Jun Li as a nightclub singer, and Inception‘s Lukas Haas as a mobster under Gleeson’s boss.

3) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 – 2026

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 scored some pretty excellent reviews and while some reported that its viewership wasn’t quite what Disney wanted, we are in fact getting a second sequel. In fact, a third season is in development, as well.

Season 2 of the animated show is expected to release at some point in 2026. It will be part of MCU Phase Six and will likely run for 10 episodes, just like the debut season. When the first season released in February of this year, showrunner Jeff Trammell stated that Gwen Stacy AKA Spider-Gwen would be a part of it, though it’s unclear if it would be the Spider-Gwen / Spider-Woman we’ve met in the Spider-Verse trilogy, as played by Hailee Steinfeld.

4) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – June 25, 2027

Given the critical acclaim and profitability of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it was inevitable we would get a third film. And we are getting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but it’s taken a bit more time than one might have expected. Though it really only feels that way, as there is a four year wait between the second and third films compared to the five years between the first and second. And it only really feels that way because the project was supposed to debut in March 2024, less than one year after Across, which ended on a cliffhanger.

The film’s delay was due to multiple factors. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike was a hiccup, but mostly the script wasn’t where it needed to be to make that swift release date. In April 2024, Sony reserved the date of June 2027, 2025 for a Marvel movie, which was widely speculated to be Beyond, but then that didn’t pan out. Then, after another release date shift, it was announced in July 2025 that indeed it will be hitting theaters on June 25, 2027. Considering some stars such as Hailee Steinfeld have said that they have entered the recording studio for the film, it does seem to be well on its way to release in that specified date. Four years is a while to wait for the conclusion to a cliffhanger, but it would be for the best that all involved have the time to deliver a genuinely satisfactory conclusion.

5) Spider-Punk – TBC

Earlier this month it was announced that the Spider-Verse would be widening its web. Specifically, via a Spider-Punk movie, which is set to feature Black Panther and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya returning after his Spider debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Kaluuya won’t just be starring, however, as he’s also playing an integral role in developing and co-writing the project alongside Ajon Singh, who is also writing the Robert Pattinson vehicle Primetime. Like the Spider-Verse films, Spider-Punk is set to be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal. This won’t keep Kaluuya’s punk-rock Spider-Man, whose real name is Hobie Brown, from appearing in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, though. At this point it’s impossible to tell if Spider-Punk will tie into Beyond the Spider-Verse in some way, as nothing about the Kaluuya-fronted film’s plot is known at this point, nor is a release date set.

6) Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 – TBC

Spidey and His Amazing Friends, the first full-length Marvel series targeted at young audiences, has kicked off its fourth season already (it premiered on June 16). Each season has been at least 25 episodes and we’ve only received seven Season 4 episodes, so there’s still more to come this year. On top of that, Spidey and His Amazing Friends has reportedly already been renewed for a fifth season.

But that’s not all for the kid-focused side of Marvel, as Disney+ subscribers and Disney Jr. watchers will also receive Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends, which will be a spin-off of the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends show. That show has youthful versions of Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther and, of course, Iron Man, but it seems there will be room for Spider-Man to swing in as well. Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends debuts in 2027, and it will tie into characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends in two 22-minute specials.

7) Spider-Woman – TBC

Image courtesy of sony pictures releasing

It’s a little iffy if the Spider-Woman movie will actually come to pass. What’s known about it at this point is that it is directly tied into the Spider-Verse trilogy, meaning it would be Hailee Steinfeld who plays the title character. It’s also assumed that, on top of the Steinfeld-played Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman, Issa Rae will reprise her Across and Beyond the Spider-Verse role of Jessica Drew, another Spider-Woman.

Furthermore, it’s speculated it will be the Spider-Verse debut of Cindy Moon AKA Silk. Development began on making a Spider-Woman film all the way back in 2018, and it started to gain traction when Across the Spider-Verse debuted in 2023. There hasn’t been much forward momentum since that point, so it likely comes down to how Beyond the Spider-Verse performs. Worth noting is the fact that there was also a floated live-action Spider-Woman movie directed by Olivia Wilde. But given how the spinoff branch of the SSU was shuttered after the back-to-back failures of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, it’s safe to say that iteration is very much dead.