7 Spider-Man Movie Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

Spider-Man has been one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture ever since his introduction in 1962. And ever since he swung onto the big screen, Spider-Man’s popularity has only increased. Sam Raimi gave the world a grand cinematic adaptation of the character, with Tobey Maguire faithfully recreating the teenage awkwardness and moral dilemmas that made the comics so popular. The film versions of the character evolved over the years through multiple reboots, going from Andrew Garfield’s witty iteration to Tom Holland’s youthful version in the MCU, before bringing them all together for a massive team-up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, as entertaining as these films have been, there have been plenty of mistakes that made it onto the screen. To some extent, this is understandable: big-budget movies have countless moving parts so it’s likely that someone will overlook something at some point. However, making errors can still bring a smile to one’s face – as you can see for yourself, below.

The Impossible Wall-Climb – Spider-Man

After Peter Parker has discovered his new powers following the bite from a radioactive spider, he decides to take them on a test drive around New York City. One of the powers he tries out is that of crawling up a brick wall in an empty alley.

It’s a cool scene, but take a look at his clothes and notice how they’re hanging forward and away from him, indicating that the “wall” he’s “climbing up” is most likely a floor made up to look like a wall. Also, considering he’s casting a shadow directly in front of his body despite a massive wall being directly behind him where a light source should be, it’s pretty obvious this was shot in a studio with the background added digitally.

Doctor Octopus Doesn’t Skip Leg Day – Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 has a memorable scene in which Doctor Octopus enters the same bank that Peter Parker and Aunt May just happen to be in. Doc Ock rips the massive metal door from the bank’s vault and steals numerous large bags of money, leading to a slam-bang fight scene with Spider-Man.

However, it would actually be impossible for Doctor Octopus to use all four of his mechanical arms to rip the bank vault door off its hinges unless his legs were strong enough to maintain the considerable weight. It’s a superhero movie, but considering Otto Octavius is a scientist, he probably wouldn’t mind us pointing out the disregard for the basic laws of physics.

Aunt May’s Teleporting Head – Spider-Man 3

One of the more touching moments in Spider-Man 3 is when Peter Parker visits Aunt May to tell her some amazing news: He’s going to ask Mary Jane Watson to marry him. Aunt May is so excited for the couple that she even gives Peter her old wedding ring to propose to MJ.

Not to rain on this parade, but watch closely right after Peter breaks the news to Aunt May – in the first shot, she goes in for a hug with her head moving towards his left shoulder, but in the next shot, her head suddenly switches to his right shoulder. Does Aunt May have some secret superpower we’re only finding out about?

Flimsy Guardrail – The Amazing Spider-Man

Towards the end of the film, Spider-Man swings through New York City to the Oscorp building to prevent the lizard from releasing a biochemical agent into the atmosphere that would turn everyone in the city into reptilian/human hybrids. Spider-Man is in a weakened state, but luckily some construction workers arrange their cranes to give him a straight path he can swing on to his destination.

Because of Spider-Man’s injury, he takes a nasty fall off the side of a building and lands on a fire escape, banging into a metal guardrail. Except it’s not metal. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the guardrail is way too flexible and bendy to be made of metal, and was a softer material (rubber?) meant to prevent the stunt double from injuring themselves.

Tony Stark Doesn’t Understand Daylight – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man tracks down the Vulture on the Staten Island Ferry where he plans to sell some Chitauri tech-based weapons to gangster Mac Gargon. However, in the ensuing struggle, one of the weapons is set off, splitting the ferry in half. Just when it seems like Spider-Man is about to fail at keeping the ferry together, Iron Man swoops in to save the day.

“Day” is the operative word in that sentence, as it’s clear that’s when the scene takes place. But when Tony Stark later gives Peter Parker a lecture about his reckless actions, he says the line, “What if somebody had died out there tonight?” Surely a genius like Tony can distinguish between night and day, right?

Happy’s Invisible Stitching – Spider-Man: Far From Home

After Peter realizes the mistake he made in giving Quentin Beck control of E.D.I.T.H., he travels to Berlin to tell Nick Fury what Beck plans to do with the artificial intelligence program. However, this meeting ends up being yet another one of Mysterio’s illusions, which results in Peter getting hit by a train. Peter contacts Happy Hogan to come pick him up in the Netherlands, so they can regroup and figure out their next steps.

During this scene, Happy is stitching up a cut on Peter’s back. However, unless he’s using some Stark Industries-patented invisible suture material and needle, it’s clear that Happy is just pretending to stitch up Peter. Kudos to Jon Favreau for his fine acting job, though.

Even Doctor Strange Doesn’t Know How His Spell Works – Spider-Man: No Way Home

After Mysterio posthumously reveals Spider-Man’s identity to the world, Peter Parker’s life is turned upside down. However, it’s not just his life that’s thrown into disarray, but those of everyone around him. Desperate for a solution, Peter turns to Doctor Strange, who proposes a spell that would wipe everyone’s memory of learning who Spider-Man really is. Of course, Peter’s impulsiveness causes him to make last-minute suggestions during the actual spell, which only causes even more problems.

On the surface, Doctor Strange’s initial idea sounds good, but it falls apart when you consider that simply making the world forget that Peter is Spider-Man wouldn’t be enough to undo the damage caused by Mysterio. Strange would also have to erase all of the footage and news reports covering the revelation, as it would only take one person to turn on the TV or scroll social media to relearn Spider-Man’s true identity. So what’s up, doc?

Spider-Man movies can be streamed on Disney+.