Spider-Man Announces Brand New Marvel Manga With First Look

Marvel has announced they are bringing Spider-Man into a whole new kind of manga world with the original new series, Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior now in the works for a launch later this Fall. Spider-Man is no stranger to manga as Marvel has launched the hero into all kinds of manga worlds. This has even been increasing in the past couple of years as Marvel has kickstarted new partnerships to increase their footing in the manga world with unexpected team ups and new releases expanding the Spider-Verse. But this next new manga is going to be a bit different from the others.

Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior is a brand new original manga story that sees Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen travel back to feudal Japan in order to stop Kingpin, who has mysteriously taken control. But upon getting there, a new surprising host bonds with the Venom symbiote to become a whole new kind of Venom. You can check out the first look at Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior (as shared by ScreenRant) below to get the feel for what this is going to look like when it hits this September.

What Is Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior?

Written and illustrated by Shogo Aoki, Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior will be making its debut on shelves beginning on September 16th later this year. As for what to expect from this new manga story, it begins to tease itself as such, “Travel to 19th century Japan, where the Kingpin Wilson Fisk has fled America and established himself as Governor of Edo. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider are hot on his trail.” So it seems like it’s going to be a bit of a time travel and Isekai story putting these heroes into a new kind of world.

The synopsis for Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior continues to tease its Venom spin on the story as such, “But the Kingpin has a trick up his sleeve: He’s brought an alien parasite capable of granting extraordinary powers. When a young man named Hyo accidentally bonds with the symbiote and seemingly transforms into the infamous Venom, things go from bad to worse! This new book is perfect for manga and super-hero fans alike!” And if the new series is anything like we have seen in the rest of Spider-Man’s manga releases thus far, it’s going to offer something unique for fans too.

Spider-Man Has a Long History With Manga

Spider-Man has had a very long history with the world of manga as Marvel has experimented with all sorts of team ups and collaborations over the years. Not only did Spider-Man star in his own manga release with Spider-Man: The Manga years ago, but Marvel has also seen the character in all sorts of different collaborations over the years. These included crossovers with Attack on Titan, a special one-off with Iron Man written and illustrated by the late Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi, and even a series from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court on a Spider-Verse spin-off that ended recently.

So this newest manga is going to hit right in that sweet spot as Marvel has been really amping up their reach in this medium. Spider-Man Manga: Shadow Warrior is a great step forward in bridging that gap as Spider-Man just works in a manga context. It’s a character design that perfectly works in any kind of style, and Spider-Man has such a fun power set, allies, and a rogues gallery that manga is just the right way to help explore it all.