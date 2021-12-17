Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-The-Scenes Photos Show Tom Holland's Roughed-Up Peter Parker

✖

Tom Holland is battered and bruised in behind-the-scenes snapshots from Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing new looks at a beat-up Peter Parker (Holland) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). Set after the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and news pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, No Way Home returns to Midtown School of Science and Technology when Peter attempts to resume life as a friendly neighborhood high school student. Zendaya, who plays Peter and Ned's classmate MJ, captured the behind-the-scenes photos Batalon shared in an Instagram gallery with the caption "Ned & Peter."

"It’s so fun being back with them, especially as Zendaya and I are going through similar things in our career, having taken on more adult roles to now come back to Spider-Man," Holland recently told GQ about reuniting with Batalon and Zendaya on No Way Home. "I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie. I think we both had to adjust again for No Way Home: I had to lift my voice up a couple of octaves higher and we both had to go back to playing these naive, charming teenagers again ... We were filming a scene where we go back to school and, well, I haven’t been to school since I was 15. It was really strange."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

Speaking of strange: Holland will reunite with his Avengers co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, back as Doctor Strange, who plays a mentor-type role for the young superhero who may spend parts of No Way Home as a wanted fugitive.

"Obviously he's in a very different situation now at the end of [Far From Home]. So, you never know, he might be a fugitive," Spider-Man series producer Amy Pascal teased in a 2019 interview about the then-untitled Spider-Man 3. "He's going to be in a very different place, and it's a different story than we've ever told before. You have to keep changing these movies because there's only so many times it can be 'To be Spider-Man or to be Peter Parker.' There's only so many versions of Hamlet we can do. We've challenged ourselves, sometimes that's what you have to do."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.