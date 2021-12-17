Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland Reveals Scenes Set at Peter and MJ’s School

✖

With the multiverse blowing wide open in WandaVision, fans are expecting a strange adventure ahead when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters later this year, especially knowing that villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus would return to torment the latest version of Peter Parker. But while many fans are expecting a romp through the multiverse — especially after the international jaunt in Spider-Man: Far From Home — it seems like Marvel is finally putting Peter and his best friends back in high school, which is a welcome return after the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland recently spoke with GQ about his future projects. During the interview, he teased a return to the high school setting with MJ actress Zendaya in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It’s so fun being back with them, especially as Zendaya and I are going through similar things in our career, having taken on more adult roles to now come back to Spider-Man," said Holland. "I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie. I think we both had to adjust again for No Way Home: I had to lift my voice up a couple of octaves higher and we both had to go back to playing these naive, charming teenagers again. We were talking about it yesterday, in fact. We were filming a scene where we go back to school and, well, I haven’t been to school since I was 15. It was really strange."

So we know that Holland and Zendaya have filmed scenes where they return for high school. But does it sound likely that a majority of the film will revolve around attending Midtown, much like the first two movies? Even if Spider-Man: Far From Home was set abroad and dealt with international espionage, it was still propelled by Peter Parker's class trip.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be an epic installment from Marvel Studios, likely furthering the events set up by WandaVision and leading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hopefully we'll get an idea of where it's all going with the series finale of WandaVision, airing next Friday, March 5th on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere in theaters on December 17th.