The Statue of Liberty is the site of a sinister showdown in newly revealed key art from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios artist Marek Okon shares a conceptual version of the final battle uniting the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) against the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Brought together from across the Multiverse by a wayward spell cast by sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the three Spider-Men swing into action to defeat the Goblin’s sinister squad of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Sharing concept art created with artist Maciej Kuciara, Okon tweeted, “It felt like I was working on a fanart rather than production asset. With so many iconic characters in one frame I was geeking out the whole time.”

https://twitter.com/okon_marek/status/1483129573508268035

Kuciara, whose illustration credits include Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, previously revealed a variant version of the three Spider-Men at the Statue of Liberty fashioned with a Captain America makeover:

https://twitter.com/maciej_kuciara/status/1479628124832731136

When sharing a look at art visualizing the high-flying fight between Holland’s Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, Okun tweeted the fight was designed “to be more elaborate…I guess they had to cut some parts out… or give us the extended three hours cut.”

https://twitter.com/okon_marek/status/1478758330189467656

“The most important thing is this wasn’t just going to be a bunch of fan service. It wasn’t going to be just curtain calls for everybody,” Chris McKenna, co-writer of No Way Home with Erik Sommers, previously told Variety about bringing back past villains — and past Spider-Men. “We had to figure out a way that this [movie] told the story of this Peter Parker right now, organically coming off of where we left the last movie. That was always our north star. Yeah, it’s a big fun idea. Let’s not forget Peter. You can’t get lost in the mix. It has to be his emotional journey.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters and will soon be available to own on digital.