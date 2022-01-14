Spider-Man Artist Details the Statue of Liberty’s Captain America Makeover in No Way Home

Marvel concept artist Marek Okon breaks down a closer look at the Captain America makeover​ for New York City’s newest, and tallest, Avenger in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an under-construction version of the Green Goddess wields the shield of Captain America​ and serves as the playground for a battle between the Spider-Men — Peter Parker #1 (Tom Holland), Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire), and Peter #3 (Andrew Garfield)—and multiversal trespassers​ magically transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

“The goal here was not to create flashy key art images but rather to construct [an] interesting playground for our heroes to fight in. I did a lot of different cross sections and floor layouts in 3d that were later used to plan camera framing and action flow,” Okon wrote as part of a thread published to Twitter. “I used [software] Blender and [renderer] Eevee for real time preview while showing those spaces to my wonderful production designer Darren Gilford @DGilfordDesign. Those 3d spaces were later transferred to Unreal Engine and we used VR to look at them from human perspective. It was pretty amazing.”

One idea had the construction site catching fire as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who now debuts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, appears in the climax. Neither concept made it into the finished film​. In concept art previously shared by Okon, the final battle between the Spider-Men and the villains “was to slowly burn and destroy the scaffolding so as the fight goes on the Statue of Liberty underneath gets revealed.”

The Statue of Liberty tribute comes after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retires the mantle in Endgame, entrusting the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who becomes the new Captain America​ in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.