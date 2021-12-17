Spider-Man 3: Are First Look Pics in Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum?

✖

Something is happening with Spider-Man 3. Throughout Tuesday afternoon, the three leads of the movie dropped stills of Spider-Man 3, giving fans their first look at the upcoming threequel. Each post, however, was then combined with logos that may or may not be the real deal. First, it was Tom Holland sharing a green and yellow logo that read Spider-Man: Phone Home. Then came Jacob Batalon and a logo saying Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker; last but not least, Zendaya shared a logo suggesting the name could be Spider-Man: Home Slice.

In each of the first look images shared, the trio can be found in a dilapidated environment — a basement or similar set pieced based on the look of a very old building. Now that we know Benedict Cumberbatch will be in the movie as Doctor Strange, the question begs to be asked — is the group in the Sanctum Sanctorum in these photos?

In addition to Cumberbatch, there have been plenty of other reports suggesting other characters could end up showing up at one point or another. We've heard of both of the previous Spider-Men returning — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — and other characters like Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and plenty of others.

With an ensemble cast in store from various worlds in the multiverse, it makes sense to make the Sanctum ground zero for this multiversal battle, no? After all, we know WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness form a spiritual trilogy.

"There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great," WandaVision director Matt Shakman previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney+ shows that we're interacting with."

He added, "Even if it's not about a formal overlap, we're working next door to each other. 'What do you guys do?' And all that's so exciting. It's an amazing place to be. But yeah, definitely we've all had conversations about the work that we're doing now. Cause you know, it's a relay race, this whole thing. And so you're passing the baton from one group of filmmakers to another and you want to make sure that that is that handoff is, is effortless and perfect, right."

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17th while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drops March 25, 2022.

What characters do you hope to see pop up via the multiverse?