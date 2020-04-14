The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Release Date Gets Delayed

Sorry SpongeBob fans: the upcoming movie SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has become the latest films to have its release delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now here’s the good news: Paramount Pictures has only delayed Sponge on the Run by a little bit! The new SpongeBob movie was supposed to open on July 31st; it will now open and August 7th. It seems that in Hollywood’s ever-changing estimate on how long the COVID-19 outbreak will last, the current projection for theater chains re-opening their doors is late-July or August. However, the question still remains if people will truly be ready to return to the old theatrical model.

