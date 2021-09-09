New Season of SpongeBob Squarepants Is Finally Streaming

SpongeBob SquarePants fans can finally stream the latest episodes of the show. Paramount+ included Season 12 on the service this week. People are pumped to watch the adventures of the little yellow sponge with their families as we cruise into this weekend. Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS have made no secret of their plans for SpongeBob in the coming years. The spinoffs have already begun to materialize in the form of The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral. Kids and older fans alike have been happy to watch more of the character in whatever form he comes in. There have been theatrical films like Sponge on the Run along with animated offerings. It’s been decades now and nothing seems to slow SpongeBob down. Now, you can see where the TV show is at now on Paramount+ for yourself.

“SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further,” began Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation previously said in a press release. “It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”

Paramount+ dropped a description of the recent Patrick Star spinoff as well.

“The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. In the premiere episode, ‘Late for Breakfast,’ Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in ‘Bummer Jobs,’ Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.”

“Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke lends his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.”

